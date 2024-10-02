7 Noteworthy Paris Fashion Week Moments We Can’t Stop Thinking About
Paris Fashion Week is an annual celebration of creativity, innovation and craftsmanship. Each September, the world’s most influential designers, celebrities and fashion fanatics flock to the City of Love to witness the final chapter of an exciting month that begins in New York, travels through London and Milan, and culminates in Paris. As the birthplace of haute couture, Paris has an unmatched legacy of fashion history that continues to inspire designers and set global trends.
The week is about more than just showcasing talent—it’s a constant in the fashion world, a cultural moment that bridges tradition with cutting-edge style and innovation. As the closer, Paris Fashion Week is known for pulling out all the stops, leaving a lasting impact on the industry and ensuring that the season ends with the ultimate fashion bang—and 2024 was certainly not an exception.
Here are the seven standout moments that defined the week.
Bella Hadid’s runway return
Bella Hadid made her long-awaited return to the runway at Saint Laurent’s spring 2025 show on Sept. 24. After a two-year hiatus, the model showed she‘s a total pro and nailed her catwalk almost as if she had never left. She strutted with her signature confidence, wearing a chic, menswear-inspired corpcore ensemble. The look—a boxy black suit complete with a tie and scholarly eyeglasses—showcased her ability to blend elegance with edge, setting the perfect tone for her comeback.
Gigi Hadid’s DHL dress
The Hadid sisters were clearly on a roll for Paris Fashion Week 2024. The mom of one turned heads with one of the most talked-about looks as she partnered with Vetements and donned a strapless mini dress made entirely from DHL’s signature yellow-and-red packing tape. The bold, unconventional outfit quickly became a viral sensation, with fans praising the playful nod to high fashion meeting everyday objects. Leave it to Gigi to effortlessly pull off a dress made of shipping materials.
Hot pants have a moment
Shay Mitchell made a sultry statement at the Business of Fashion BoF 500 Class of 2024 event at the Shangri-La Hotel Paris on Sept. 28. The actress and entrepreneur was captured practically matching the red carpet in a magnificent trailing cherry red trench coat, a crisp white shirt, tie and black satin micro shorts.
Kelsey Merritt also embraced the hot pants trend earlier in the week in one of our favorite fashion moments of this season. She arrived in style to Christian Dior’s spring-summer 2025 show in a sleek tailored velvety vest and shorts set, complete with sheer black tights, platform heels, chunky sunglasses and a matching blazer, which she tossed over her shoulder.
Barbara Palvin and Camila Cabello go schoolgirl chic for Miu Miu
On Oct. 1, Barbara Palvin and Camila Cabello brought their A-game to Miu Miu’s runway show, serving up some major schoolgirl chic vibes. Both stars rocked monochrome ensembles featuring pleated skirts and gray knit sweaters. We know Blair Waldorf would approve of these nostalgic, preppy and cozy outfits.
David Beckham cheers on wife Victoria Beckham and her ready-to-wear collection
Victoria Beckham’s spring-summer 2025 show was phenomenal and marked by vibrant satin dresses, her signature trousers and lots of sheer looks. As always, the designer brought a soft, feminine elegance to the runway that perfectly captured the essence of her brand.
Even husband David Beckham was a huge fan, sharing a video of the flawless opening of the show, and a sweet message, to Instagram: “The biggest & best show yet we love you 🖤.”
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Alia Bhatt stun on the runway for L’Oréal Paris
Bollywood royalty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Alia Bhatt took center stage as L’Oréal Paris kicked off Paris Fashion week with the “Le Défilé L'Oréal Paris – Walk Your Worth” womenswear spring-summer 2025 show.
The actresses stunned in glamorous outfits, bringing a touch of South Asian magic to the event. Their presence highlighted the global impact of fashion and beauty, and fans couldn’t get enough of their captivating looks. While Rai Bachchan dazzled in an off-shoulder flowy red satin gown, Bhatt tapped into futuristic vibes with a metallic strapless corseted look.