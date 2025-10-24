Fall Fashion ’Fit Check: Our Favorite SI Swimsuit Model Looks of the Week
Fall is easily one of the best times of year for fashion: think cozy sweaters, boots and jeans. However, just because the temperatures are dropping doesn’t mean you always need to cover up. This week in SI Swimsuit model land, we noticed a good mix of cozy sweaters and jackets, while several of our brand stars also chose to forgo sleeves and show off their toned arms (we’re looking at you, Ilona Maher).
Whether sticking with black or white or opting for an autumnal color palette, our brand stars are always feeding us inspo for our mood boards. Below, check out just a few of our favorite fashion-forward SI Swimsuit model moments of the week.
Ilona Maher
Maher, an SI Swimsuit digital cover star and Olympic athlete, attended a Dancing With the Stars taping in a stunning one-shouldered merlot dress. “Consider gravity defied,” she quipped in her Instagram caption of the look, a nod to the evening’s Wicked-themed dances.
Lauren Chan
Congratulations are in order for the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model! Chan tied the knot with Haley Kosan this week, and we can’t get enough of their ensembles for the occasion. Check out more coverage of the nuptials—including their looks—here.
Emily DiDonato
Like Maher, DiDonato also opted for merlot, matching her beverage of choice with her outerwear, clutch and dress, the latter of which was also streaked with gray. Her aubergine-colored lippie was the icing on the cake for this date night look.
Brooks Nader
Nader, an SI Swimsuit legend, stunned in a green halter neck gown when she took the red carpet at the American Ballet Theatre’s Fall Gala on Wednesday. She was joined by her sisters, Sarah Jane, Grace Ann and Mary Holland, at the event.
Olivia Culpo
Culpo, who starred on the cover of the 2020 SI Swimsuit Issue, unveiled a clothing collaboration with NAADAM earlier this week, and we can’t get enough of the cozy, luxe items. It’s a tough call, but the cashmere turtleneck dress on the fourth slide in her carousel might just be our fave.