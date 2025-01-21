Fans React to Brianna LaPaglia’s Stunning See-Through Crystal ‘Revenge Dress’
Brianna LaPaglia brought all the glitz and glam to Necker Island last week. The content creator attended an extravagant vacation as part of Tarte Cosmetics’s iconic Trippin With Tarte 10th-year celebration. During the final night of the luxury getaway, the 25-year-old turned heads in a dazzling see-through crystal dress that has quickly caught the eye of social media.
The gorgeous Retrofête mini dress features intricate crystal and faux pearl embellishments delicately layered over a sheer nylon fabric. Its barely-there design and plunging neckline exuded confidence and it-girl energy, while its curve-hugging silhouette sparkled against the tropical night sky. LaPaglia accessorized the look with bold silver jewelry, including several dangly earrings and earcuffs, chunky rings and a bangle. Her hair was styled in a sleek low bun, with a few straight face-framing pieces left loose and her glowy makeup perfectly complemented her sun-kissed vacation glow and her gorgeous apparel.
“Second picture was what my vision looked like the whole trip,” she captioned the post shared with her 1.3 million Instagram followers, referring to the super blurry, vibey second slide.
“So gorg 🪩,” Tarte Cosmetics commented.
“STUNNING in our Hollis Dress😍✨,” Retrofete chimed.
“Hey bri, can I borrow this dress for my bachelorette?” one fan asked, and LaPaglia responded noting that she had rented the dress.
“girl, we need the links to this dress and the Golden Globes 🔥,” another begged.
“ummm revenge dress!!! you look stunning,” someone else exclaimed.
“It should be illegal to look 👏this👏good👏,” one person declared.
Last week, LaPaglia also made her SI Swimsuit debut, gracing the cover of the January 2025 digital issue. She posed for Katherine Goguen at The Austin Estate in La Quinta, Calif., and while on set she divulged details about her transformative past few months in the spotlight.
Although she already commanded a major following thanks to her cross-country tours and two podcast cohosting gigs with Barstool, the Massachusetts native has recently been in the headlines for more personal reasons. Last October, LaPaglia ended a year-long relationship with country singer Zach Bryan, an experience she later described as toxic and emotionally abusive. Following their split, she shared her story on the BFFs podcast and Hot Mess With Alix Earle, offering her fans a raw and honest glimpse into her experience and healing process.
Since then, LaPaglia has embraced her journey of self-reclamation, using her platform to empower other women to recognize their worth and leave unhealthy situations.
Read her SI Swimsuit cover story here, view her breathtaking images here and watch her full interview video here.