Florence Pugh Is an Angelic Daydream in Strapless White Gown for Bulgari Jewelry Event
Florence Pugh has been on an undisputed fashion roll in 2025, and—if her latest Instagram post is any indication—she has no plan to stop anytime soon.
Having recently starred in the smash hit Marvel Cinematic Universe film Thunderbolts* (or *The New Avengers for the cool kids in the know), Pugh has had no shortage of stunning red carpet looks this spring while promoting the blockbuster film throughout April and May (a big shout out to the star’s stylist, Rebecca Corbin-Murray!).
Still, the superstar proved this week that her high-fashion train didn’t stop chugging along after the film’s release, as she stepped out in Italy sporting yet another breathtaking look for the books.
Captioning the three-photo carousel, “Thank you @bvlgari for my Sicilian dream. I’m grateful for everything, especially the love and of course the Aperols. Your show was absolutely breathtaking. #Bvlgari #Polychroma #bvlgarihighjewellery,” the actress shared a closer look at her elegant ensemble for the Bulgari event.
The delicate-looking, floor-length embroidered white gown by RODARTE displayed a unique sweetheart neckline, which was lined with fluffy pieces of tulle to add a fun pop of texture. The gorgeous number fit Pugh like a glove, hugging her every curve and skimming the length of her body to elongate her silhouette as the hem ended right at her feet.
As far as accessories go, the actress opted for pure luxury in the form of a diamond choker-style necklace, a single ring and dangling earrings (which makes perfect sense since this was a launch event celebrating jewelry, after all!) A matching white pair of open-toed heels could also be seen peeking out from beneath the expertly-tailored hem of the gown.
Pugh’s iconic blonde bob was styled by Hyungsun Ju in a stunning swoop with the majority of her tresses tucked behind her ears to show off her flawless face. Her makeup, which was done by Emily Cheng, was a sophisticated take on Old Hollywood glamour, showcasing dewy skin, pink cheeks, smokey eyes and a matte nude lip.
And it would’ve been impossible for fans and famous friends of this superstar to not comment on the sheer perfection that is this luxe look, with many taking to her comment section to let her know just how angelic she truly is:
“Wow wow wow She owns EVERYTHING ❤️🔥❤️,” Ju wrote.
“You are a goddess on this early,” creative director Harris Read added.
“Never been more owned by a person before in my life 😍 Jaw has been dropped past the floor. So ethereal, so gorgeous. ✨,” a fan exclaimed (and we’ve got to say: we wholeheartedly agree with them!).