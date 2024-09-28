Bella Hadid Embarked on a Lakeside Adventure in a Sweet Green Gingham Two-Piece
Bella Hadid is having a Frankies Bikinis September. First, the supermodel donned a stunning, flirty red polka dot halter neck mini dress from the brand, and now she‘s reaching for their signature swimwear pieces. The 27-year-old recently traveled to a gorgeous nature haven, where she posed lakeside in a gorgeous gingham bikini featuring deep green string ties and delicate white floral details.
Hadid showed off her slim, sculpted figure and long, lean legs in the the classy, sophisticated, Brat summer-adjacent two-piece. The set features a front-tie triangle top and high-leg hipster bottoms. She accessorized with a gold chain necklace and several chunky mixed-metal bracelets. The model opted for a glowy, minimal glam look, including feathered brows, rosy-peach blush and glossy lips.
Orchard Picnic Coastal Halter Gingham Bikini Top, $52.50 and Orchard Picnic Dove Classic Gingham Bikini Bottom, $63 (frankiesbikinis.com)
“the salted muse,” she captioned an Instagram post that she shared with her 61.3 million followers.
“That bathing suit is everything 👏,” Olivia VanDerMillen commented.
“sooooo gorg,” Joann Van Den Herik gushed.
“She is a fairy 🧚♀️,” Mishka Di wrote.
Hadid, who is of Palestinian and Dutch descent, launched her fragrance brand, Orebella, in April with the goal of introducing alcohol-free, sensitive skin-friendly fragrance options featuring essential oils and only clean ingredients to the market. She said the idea came to her in the middle of the night, despite being adamant for a long time that she would never put out a product into an already oversaturated world. However, Orebella is different, as it blends the worlds of skincare and wellness with fragrance.
“I want you to be able to wake up in the morning, take a shower, and put this over your entire body, and it would moisturize you. It would make you smell good. It would act with your pH to be able to make it a unique smell for you. For me, growing up in an Arab family, when it comes to scents there was this beauty of being able to have a personality on your skin. And that’s something that I’ve written down for so many years, is that our auras are our best accessories,” Hadid shared of the brand. “I really wanted to have something that was still accessible to people, that is sexy. It is cool and fun. But also just for people to know that you don’t need anything else. It’s just you and your skin.”