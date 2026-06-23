Gabi Moura’s Summer Uniform Is a Flashback to Her 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue Shoot

Shortly after celebrating her 22nd birthday, 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue rookie Gabi Moura is officially settling into her “uniform for the summer.” The model and content creator shared a carousel of swimsuit snaps on Instagram on Saturday, June 20, which had us quickly reminiscing upon her photo shoot with Katherine Goguen in the Fort Myers, Fla., area.

In the social media photo dump, Moura wore a brown underwire-style bikini adorned with blue stitching with a white cover-up top left open. She accessorized her beach-ready look with oversized sunglasses and a gold necklace. The post, which she aptly captioned “uniform for the summer duh,” quickly accumulated comments from friends and fellow SI Swimsuit models who applauded Moura’s figure.

“Insane 🔥,” three-time brand model Penny Lane gushed. “😍😍😍😍😍.”

“bro can we trade bodies,” 2018 Swim Search co-winner Haley Baylee quipped.

Moura’s model-off-duty swimwear ensemble has us ready to take a look back at her SI Swimsuit debut, as the photos Goguen captured in the Sunshine State feature plenty of bikinis and a few adorable cover-ups. One look in particular, a pearl-adorned two-piece swimsuit by Capittana paired with a sarong by My Beachy Side was one of Moura’s favorites, she revealed in a BTS YouTube video from her time on location.

“It has these little pearls [on it],” Moura said while showing off her bikini during a quick wardrobe change. “It gives me like mermaid vibes. And the skirt that I’m probably gonna wear with it, it’s out there still, but it’s so freaking cute. This is probably one of my favorites, it’s so gorgeous.”

Following her fitting, Moura also called out a white one-piece by Frankies Bikinis as one of her favorite looks, though it was an unexpected one for her. “I love that this one-piece is really flattering, because usually one-pieces for me doesn’t really work because of like the boob and the waist,” she admitted during her behind-the-scenes video.

Ahead of her time on location, Moura added, “I’m just really excited. I’m trying to not be like thinking too much about it and not get anxious and too much in my head because I want to have fun and I want to you know ... I’m scared. But it’s gonna be fine, it’s gonna be fine.”

Judging by the resulting images Goguen captured of Moura in and around Captiva Island, Fla., everything turned out to be more than fine! Enjoy a few highlights from the model’s rookie feature from the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue below.

Gabi Moura was photographed by Katherine Goguen at Sundance Sailing Tour off of Fort Myers Beach, Fla. Swimsuit by Capittana. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Gabi Moura was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Agua Bendita. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Gabi Moura was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Gabi Moura was photographed by Katherine Goguen at Sundance Sailing Tour off of Fort Myers Beach, Fla. Swimsuit by AKOIA SWIM. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Gabi Moura was photographed by Katherine Goguen at Sundance Sailing Tour off of Fort Myers Beach, Fla. Swimsuit by Chloé Rose. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

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