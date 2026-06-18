Birthday Girl Gabi Moura Looked Absolutely Angelic in Her 2026 SI Swimsuit Debut

On Tuesday, May 12, SI Swimsuit officially launched the annual issue, which featured 34 incredible models. With four stars gracing the covers—Hilary Duff, Tiffany Haddish, Alix Earle and Nicole Williams English—the pages inside the magazine spotlighted a mix of brand staples and rookies, making for one unforgettable, fashion-forward photo spread.

Among the newcomers to debut this year was Gabi Moura, who’s celebrating her 22nd birthday on Thursday, June 18!

Gabi Moura was photographed by Katherine Goguen at Sundance Sailing Tour off of Fort Myers Beach, Fla. Swimsuit by AKOIA SWIM. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Hailing from Brazil, the content creator and model moved to the U.S. to pursue her fashion industry dreams at just 17 years old. Since then, she’s built a loyal social media following across all platforms and has grown her audience to nearly 15 million fans worldwide. For her SI Swimsuit debut, she joined the magazine on the shores of the Sunshine State for a sultry shoot with photographer Katherine Goguen.

So, to celebrate Moura’s special day, we’re spotlighting a handful of our favorite looks from her angelic 2026 rookie shoot!

Gabi Moura was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Frankie’s Bikinis. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Gabi Moura was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Frankie’s Bikinis. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

As noted above, Moura made her SI Swimsuit debut in the 2026 issue with her stunning South Florida shoot. At the South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, just off the coast of Fort Myers, Fla., the birthday girl rocked a wardrobe comprising soft, sultry looks with an ethereal feel. Regarding her wardrobe, the SI Swimsuit team noted they “wanted the styling of this shoot to feel delicate, carefree and feminine, balancing bohemian beauty with coastal chic classics.”

Gabi Moura was photographed by Katherine Goguen at Sundance Sailing Tour off of Fort Myers Beach, Fla. Swimsuit by Capittana. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Gabi Moura was photographed by Katherine Goguen at Sundance Sailing Tour off of Fort Myers Beach, Fla. Swimsuit by Capittana. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

On set, Moura was a natural, posing in designer pieces from fan-favorite labels, including Frankie’s Bikinis, Chloé Rose and more. She strutted on the shoreline in the golden hour sun for several snapshots before hopping on a boat for the Sundance Sailing Tour in others. The model also detailed her experience on the SI Swimsuit set in a YouTube vlog, showing subscribers exactly what it took to create her memorable rookie feature.

Gabi Moura was photographed by Katherine Goguen at Sundance Sailing Tour off of Fort Myers Beach, Fla. Swimsuit by Chloé Rose. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Gabi Moura was photographed by Katherine Goguen at Sundance Sailing Tour off of Fort Myers Beach, Fla. Swimsuit by Chloé Rose. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

And Moura’s SI Swimsuit journey didn’t stop with her in-print debut! The model also reunited with the magazine during Swim Week in Miami, where she walked in the 2026 SI Swimsuit Runway Show for the first time (which you can watch now on Hulu and Disney+)! While this was her first time rocking the runway with SI Swimsuit, it was hardly her first turn on the catwalk, as the model initially popped up on many fashion fans’ feeds following her viral walk at the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Runway Show.

In short, we’re wishing Moura a very happy birthday! Check out her full 2026 SI Swimsuit gallery here.

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