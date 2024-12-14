Georgina Burke’s Pink and Green Triangle Swimsuit Is a Stunningly Retro Beach Day Pick
When Georgina Burke set foot on the set of her 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photo shoot in Puerto Rico, she was freshly familiar with the experience. She had made her brand debut the year prior, posing in Barbados for photographer Ben Watts. For that photo shoot, the brand’s fashion editors styled the talent in playful, but preppy swimwear and accessories. The swimsuits were plaid, the accessories sleek and cool (think baseball caps and chic sneakers).
Much like her debut, Burke’s second consecutive feature was captured by Ben Watts. The talented photographer worked his magic yet again, capturing a series of unforgettable snaps of the Australian model. Unlike her debut, though, the styling wasn’t preppy in nature—quite the opposite, in fact. For the 2023 photo shoot in Puerto Rico, the fashion editors sprung for a much more relaxed aesthetic.
When planning out the swimwear for the trip, they drew on a particular aspect of the destination—namely, its reputation as a top surfing destination in the Caribbean. That idea was at the heart of the styling on set. With its reputation in mind, the fashion editors chose styles inspired by 1970s surfing culture. For them, that aesthetic called for bright pops of color, laid-back looks and vintage-inspired patterns.
The resulting looks were all that and more. The swimwear was colorful and the accessories were retro (think cropped windbreakers and tasseled cover-ups). And while we loved each and every style that the models sported on set, there was one in particular that we’ve been thinking about to this day. Yes, the photo shoot was almost two years ago at this point, but the swimsuit was just that good.
We’re talking, of course, about the pink and green floral two-piece from Melissa Simone. The combination of the bright two-tone pattern and the simple, timeless silhouette made this set the perfect pick for a surfing-inspired photo shoot.
Melissa Simone Ila Halter Bikini Top, $36 and Bria Bikini Bottom, $30 (melissasimoneswim.com)
This set features an incredible string halter top and a flattering high-waisted bottom. We love the classic style about as much as we appreciate the bright, retro pattern. Both aspects combined to make this an incredible pick for Burke, who looked stunning against the verdant green beach backdrop.
This swimsuit certainly fits perfectly into the retro 1970s surfing theme on set in Puerto Rico. But even if that isn’t your go-to aesthetic, this style is sure to be a stunning complement to your next beach day.