This Groovy Multicolored Two-Piece Nicole Williams English Rocked in Mexico Is on Sale Now
Nicole Williams English’s SI Swimsuit story is a special one. The model made her debut in the brand in 2023, posing for Yu Tsai in Dominica while more than seven months pregnant. The year prior, while on the runway at Miami Swim Week, she and husband and retired NFL player Larry English announced they were expecting their first baby. The couple had been open and spoke candidly about their journey and experience with IVF and the reveal was the most sweet, exciting and epic moment.
The photos from her first photo shoot are truly mesmerizing and the 41-year-old looks like the perfect blend of an angel and mermaid.
“I hope that I can inspire people and show a part of me, especially being pregnant doing this,” the Canadian model gushed while on location. “To be able to show my daughter this and to be able to tell her the story of how I got here and how hard I worked to get here and how this was my biggest dream and my biggest goal and to tell her to chase her dreams and never give up, this is just so special because she’s here with me right now and I’m just gonna show her all these beautiful pictures and I just wanna inspire her.”
Williams English was so stunning and radiant on set that she walked away with the Rookie of the Year title, and secured her spot in the 2024 magazine—but not before returning to Swim Week a second time and nailing her catwalk with baby girl, India Moon.
This year, the Nia Lynn Swimwear founder traveled to the breathtaking beaches of Mexico for her photo shoot in the iconic 60th anniversary magazine. We’re still reminiscing on this beautiful, groovy, multicolored set from Missoni, that’s on major sale now.
Missoni Mare Striped Metallic Crochet-Knit Halter Neck Triangle Bikini $330 (net-a-porter.com)
The luxurious high-end Italian fashion label is best known for its colorful knitwear and signature zigzag motif. This bikini features a cute, flattering halter-neck triangle top and low-rise cheeky bottoms. The set is crochet knit with sparkling metallic yarns and serves major ’70s vibes.
Fellow two-time SI Swimsuit model Ellie Thumann also wore a stylish, colorful set from the brand during her photo shoot in Mexico.
Today, Williams English uses her platform to show off her phenomenal street style sense of fashion and share fun, relatable content about motherhood.