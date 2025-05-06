Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner Are Breathtaking BFF Goals on the Met Gala Carpet, Dripping in Diamonds
Some best friends finish each other’s sentences—Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber complete each other’s fashion statements.
The supermodel duo redefined BFF dressing at the 2024 Met Gala, each putting a glamorous, diamond-drenched spin on this year’s theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.”
Jenner, 29, wore a striking custom gray Torishéju ensemble that gave the classic suit jacket an ultra-feminine twist. The reality TV star and 818 Tequila brand founder’s ensemble featured a sharply tailored, plunging blazer that flowed seamlessly into a dramatic floor-length skirt, a subtle nod to the 1920s Harlem Renaissance and trailblazing icons like Gladys Bentley.
She accessorized boldly, layering on a dazzling multi-strand diamond necklace and coordinating drop earrings for maximum impact.
Bieber, 28, opted for sleek sophistication in a Saint Laurent blazer micro mini dress. She styled the structured, double-breasted design with sheer black tights, monogrammed with little crystal embellishments to represent the luxury label and glossy, peep-toe platform pumps from Giuseppe Zanotti, serving legs for days.
Staying true to her signature minimalist-glam aesthetic, the Rhode founder piled on statement Tiffany & Co. jewels, including sparkling drop earrings, a bracelet and a ring from the jeweler’s 2024 Tiffany Blue Book Collection.
The mom of one, who shares her son Jack Blues with husband and singer Justin Bieber, kept her beauty equally timeless and flawless: glowing, blushed skin and a glossy pink lip, with soft waves cascading from a deep side part.
The pair stood nearly back-to-back on the blue carpet, catching glimpses of each other in the flurry of paparazzi shots as they arrived together. Once inside, they obviously reunited for more photos and posed side-by-side—nearly blinding onlookers not just with their beauty and chiseled bone structure, but with the sheer amount of diamonds.
The duo not only honored the May 5 event‘s theme but proved once again that when it comes to high fashion, two style muses are better than one.
Bieber and Jenner collaborated on another project last month, bringing their now-signature Coachella activation back with a clever new twist. The Rhode photo booth—already a festival favorite—returned to the desert, this time reimagined as a sleek photo booth–vending machine hybrid stationed at the 818 Outpost.
Fans lined up to drop in a Rhode-branded coin, snap a few glam shots and walk away with a viral Peptide Lip Treatment, a shooter of 818 and an adorable photo strip to commemorate the moment.
The duo’s creative pop-up quickly became one of the most talked-about experiences of the weekend, blending beauty, spirits and serious social media buzz into one brilliant, shareable experience.