Hailey Bieber Steals the Show at LA Rhode Pop-Up in Deep Brown Leather Mini Dress
Hailey Bieber proved once again why she’s a modern style icon as she stepped out for the Los Angeles Rhode pop-up event, marking another milestone for her cosmetics brand. The 28-year-old model and entrepreneur exuded edgy sophistication in a chocolate brown leather mini dress by Ferragamo, featuring an asymmetrical neckline and hemline, along with cool flap and minimalist scalloped detailing that elevated the sleek designer ensemble.
The supermodel paired the statement dress with sheer black tights and classic peep-toe black heels, accessorizing with a snakeskin clutch, also from the luxury label. Bieber added just the right touch of sparkle with her massive diamond wedding ring and another dazzling “JBB” ring from ISA GRUTMAN—a sentimental nod to her baby boy, Jack Blues Bieber, whom she welcomed last August.
While husband and pop star Justin Bieber doesn’t usually attend Hailey’s Rhode events, he made a rare exception to support her at the pop-up. Keeping a low profile, the 30-year-old let her shine while still showing up as his wife’s biggest fan.
Bieber’s longtime stylist Dani Michelle curated the look, while her signature glowy glam was courtesy of makeup artist Mary Phillips. She wore one of her brand new 11 Peptide Lip Shapes ($24), topping it off with the brand’s latest limited-edition pink shimmery Sugar Cookie Peptide Lip Tint ($18). Her makeup also featured a flawless, chiseled base, soft rosy Pocket Blush ($24), a sultry smoky eye and feathered brows. Meanwhile, hair guru Amanda Lee styled Bieber’s blonde locks into a voluminous inward blowout with flipped ends, adding a touch of retro allure.
“rhode night out in LA 🪩🎀🍸 toasting to the opening of our los angeles pop-up, which officially opens this morning at 11am. we can’t wait to meet more of you this week and experience the space together 🤍,” the brand wrote on Instagram.
Despite the buzz around the event, Bieber kept her own Instagram post captionless, letting the photos speak for themselves. That didn’t stop her A-list friends and fans from filling the comments with praise, commending both her fashion moment and Rhode’s continued success.
“The cutest little sugar cookie 😍,” Lori Harvey chimed.
“A veryyyyy hot mom,” Maeve Reilly gushed.
The Rhode LA pop-up, located at 8483 Melrose Ave, officially opened its doors to the public on Feb. 19 and will run through Feb. 25 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
With Rhode’s ever-growing cult following and Bieber’s effortlessly chic aesthetic, we have no doubt the event will reach full capacity each day. The team is well aware and focused on making sure everyone is safe and taken care of while waiting in line underneath the Southern California sun, offering free water and food.
