Hailey Clauson Proves Yellow Is Her Color in These SI Swimsuit Snaps From Barbados

SI Swimsuit legend Hailey Clauson’s recent bikini post on Instagram is prompting us to take a trip down memory lane. On Wednesday, April 15, the 31-year-old California native shared a carousel of swimwear snaps captured in Hawai’i, and we can’t get enough of her retro two-piece.

The Montce x Elsa Hosk bikini she displayed in her photo dump, which is part of the swimwear brand’s collaboration with the 37-year-old Swedish model, features a halter neck top and high-waisted bottoms, both with white piping. Clauson coordinated her beachside look down to her hair accessory, as she wore a bright yellow scrunchie in her blonde locks.

She captioned her post simply by tagging her location and sharing a few appropriate emojis: “Hawaii🌴💛.”

“iconic 🩵,” the official Montce swimwear brand commented.

“❤️🫶🏼,” Clauson’s partner, Jullien Herrera, wrote. “Will you marry me?!”

“obsessed,” another fan gushed.

We love seeing Clauson’s personal swimwear style, and the yellow-two piece instantly brought us back to her 2022 SI Swimsuit photo shoot in Barbados, which was captured by photographer Ben Watts. At the time, it was Clauson’s first feature back in the fold after taking a few years away from the brand. While she made her debut in 2015, Clauson was photographed for the annual issue each year through 2019.

Following her feature in Barbados, Clauson was photographed in the Dominican Republic, and the next year, she was named an SI Swimsuit legend. In 2024, Clauson participated in a group photo shoot in Hollywood, Fla., for the brand’s 60th anniversary issue.

In addition to her work with SI Swimsuit and collaborations with notable brands like Calvin Klein, Louis Vuitton and Versace, Clauson is the co-owner and creative director of Margaux the Agency, based in Los Angeles.

“My role is mentoring these models and teaching them how to take advantage of [their] opportunities,” Clauson told us of her work with Margaux the Agency in 2023. “This is really a stepping stone to so many more things, so I really want these boys and girls and people to know that they have so much more to offer. For [the agency], the goal is just to keep growing and eventually be one of the best agencies in the world.”

In honor of Clauson’s recent Instagram snapshots in a yellow bikini, we’re throwing it back to a few of our favorite pics of the model on location in Barbados in which she wore the same bright, sunny color.

Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by Leslie Amon. Earrings by Electric Picks. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear. Earrings by Electric Picks. Necklace by Phoenix and Roze. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by Leslie Amon. Earrings by Electric Picks | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear. Earrings by Electric Picks. Necklace by Phoenix and Roze. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

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