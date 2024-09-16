Hailey Clauson Wore a Sparkly Red Bikini With the Cutest Heart Detail: Get the Look
SI Swimsuit legend Hailey Clauson first joined the SI Swimsuit family in 2015, when she double-dipped for two different features: a beachside spread in Hawai’i and a bodypaint photo shoot in the U.S. Virgin Islands. The following year, the 29-year-old California native landed the cover of the 2016 SI Swimsuit Issue. She was photographed in Turks and Caicos for the occasion.
Since then, Clauson has traveled to exotic locations like Finland, the Bahamas, Australia and Barbados for her work with SI Swimsuit. Last year’s beachfront photo shoot took place in the Dominican Republic, where the styling on set was inspired by the trendy Barbie film and corresponding aesthetic. The suits featured lots of bright colors, fun silhouettes and feminine details.
Below, shop one of our favorite looks from Clauson’s 2023 SI Swimsuit Issue photo shoot, featuring a still-trendy red hue and plenty of sparkles.
Thea Scoop Neck Top, $65 and Thea Asymmetrical Cheeky Bottoms, $55 in “Ruby Shimmer” (blackboughswim.com)
This scoop neck swim top features halter ties and a pink acrylic heart accent at the bust. Adjustable straps and removable padding make for a custom fit, while the bottoms have the same cute pink heart accent on one hip. The shimmery bottoms offer super cheeky coverage and a high-cut leg. Both the top and bottom are also available in an emerald green sparkly hue, along with a jacquard print of the style in baby pink and blue.
Check out Clauson’s complete SI Swimsuit gallery from the Dominican Republic here.