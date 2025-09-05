Haley Cavinder Kicks Off NFL Season in Head-Turning Custom Leather Look
In August, Haley Cavinder—who strutted the catwalk at the SI Swimsuit Runway Show with her twin Hanna last year—declared that she was going “full wag” this NFL season.
The proclamation, posted to TikTok, came at the end of Cavinder’s collegiate basketball career, after spending three seasons at Fresno State University and transferring to the University of Miami in 2022.
Cavinder twins drop incredible sidelines ‘fits
Now, after getting engaged to Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson in April, the content creator is taking her talents to stadiums across the country to cheer on her man during the NFL season, starting with Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.
Before game time, Haley and Hanna showed off their outfits that repped the away team—who ultimately fell 20-24 to the reigning champion Eagles last night. Hanna wore a denim Lioness tank with a white star in its center, paired with white jeans and matching cowboy boots.
In contrast to her twin’s light-washed look, Haley sported a monochromatic ’fit, featuring a black tank (etched with Ferguson’s number, 87) and leather pants from A.W.A.K.E. Mode. Our favorite part of the ensemble has to be the bottom’s details; they displayed a duo of silver stars—to match its silver studs—and the tight end’s last name across its back pockets.
“Soo cute!!” one commenter exclaimed. “The outfit is perfect 🖤.”
“My fav WAG,” another user penned.
“I love yall 🥺🤍,”a fan of the couple gushed.
We’ll likely be seeing Cavinder cheering on the Cowboys for the foreseeable future. Ferguson agreed to a four-year contract extension with the organization in July, and his fiancée shared her adoration on the feat via Instagram. “So proud of you! No one more deserving,” Cavinder posted to her story, per SI. “Go Ferg and go Cowboys!”
But she isn’t the only one spreading the love. After Ferguson proposed to Cavider on the sands of Fort Myers Beach, Fla., the 26-year-old athlete shared a sweet sentiment about his future wife.
“She makes me such a better man and makes me so happy,” he declared in a TikTok vlog before he popped the question. “She’s become my why in everything I do. You know, I love her. I love the way she carries herself, the way she treats her people, the way she treats her close circle. I love that woman.”
