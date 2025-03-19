Hanna Cavinder Is a Neon Pink Dream in Striped Bikini Snaps Amid Carson Beck Breakup Rumors
Bikini season is officially here and Hanna Cavinder is more than ready to welcome in this long-awaited moment. The Miami Hurricanes athlete took to Instagram to showcase not one but two jaw-dropping bikini looks that are perfect for the warmer weather.
Cavinder’s first swimsuit is a bright, neon pink striped bikini. The top is a classic triangle-shaped cup while the bottom is a cheeky style with minimum coverage. She serves nothing but body tea as the single-colored straps of the bottoms mold perfectly to her toned physique.
Her second swimsuit featured later in her post is a black floral patterned two-piece, comprised of a strapless top with a single circle holding the bandeau style together and a high-hip matching bottom. This swimsuit does wonders for her beautiful features as the darker color brings out the glow of her radiant skin and hair even further.
Both of these looks speak to the basketball player’s expertise in which swimwear to rock when, proving she’s a fashionista to keep an eye on as the temperatures rise. Keeping her caption short and sweet, she wrote a quick “hi” to her impressive following of 996,000.
Undoubtedly, Cavinder looks like she’s ready to take on whatever the spring and summer seasons have in store for her, even if that means she’s potentially doing her thing solo.
Last week, The New York Post reported that the 24-year-old Indiana native may have called things off with her partner Carson Beck. This came after her twin sister Haley posted a TikTok on their joint account discussing why it’s important to listen to advice from family, especially when it pertains to friendships and relationships.
“I just want to say one thing because I can’t be too crazy unfiltered on here,” Haley expressed in the video. “If your sister comes to you, or your friend, or someone that’s really important in your life and they have a gut feeling about a relationship or a friendship for example and they just tell you that on a repeated basis — trust your dang sister. Trust her. She’s always right, I promise you, or your mom, they’re always right.”
Before concluding the video, she added, “It’s not my story to tell. But yeah, I know there is a lot of speculation and I see someone in my life that’s hurting and I don’t think it’s OK to not be able to have to always keep your mouth shut. So just a little bit of unfiltered Haley on here. And yeah, I’m trying to be as nice as possible.”
This TikTok video paired with the knowledge that Hanna no longer follows the Miami Hurricanes football team quarterback on Instagram could serve as an indication that they have, in fact, split. However, this has not been confirmed by either party, so fans should take the rumors with a grain of salt.
Breakup or not, Hanna looks mighty fine in her Instagram post featuring 10/10 swimsuits.