Ilona Maher’s Fierce Ruby Red String Set Screams Valentine’s Day Vacation
Ilona Maher knows how to make a statement—on and off the field. The 28-year-old Olympic rugby player, who took home Team USA’s first bronze medal in Rugby Sevens last summer, has spent the past year commanding attention with her history-making athletic achievements, body-positive advocacy and undeniably magnetic social media presence.
Since making her SI Swimsuit debut as the cover star of the brand’s September digital issue last year, Maher has continued to build on her reputation as a powerhouse—one who is as comfortable delivering bone-crushing tackles on the rugby pitch as she is exuding effortless confidence in front of the camera. The model, who posed for Ben Watts in Bellport, N.Y., candidly shares her bold personality and unfiltered honesty online, allowing her to resonate with millions, earn a dedicated following and cement herself as one of the most refreshing voices in women’s sports.
Today we’re taking a look back at one of her most stunning looks from the photo shoot. Shop this beautiful fiery red set from Eres that is giving us major Valentine’s Day vibes, below.
This bold cherry red bikini set features a timeless triangle top with sliding coverage and delicate spaghetti straps that can be worn straight or as a halter for a customizable fit. Paired with cheeky tie-side bottoms, the design allows for adjustable coverage and a flattering silhouette—perfect for minimal tan lines and effortless confidence. Crafted in Écarlate, a striking, sunlit shade of red with a subtle yellow undertone, this set radiates warmth and vibrancy. Shop more at eresparis.com.
Fresh off a whirlwind year that included an unforgettable run and runner-up placing on Dancing With the Stars and signing a professional rugby contract with the Bristol Bears in England, Maher is still proving that strength and beauty go hand in hand.
“I think the stereotype around a rugby player is this idea that you need to drop your femininity and play a very masculine, brutal sport. Myself and my team and some others on the circuit like Australia and Ireland, are showing that femininity. We are doing our makeup before games, wearing makeup, wanting to feel pretty out there,” she shared. “But that doesn’t take away from how amazing we tackle and hit and run. You can be those things, and the stereotypes around women’s sports just should be thrown out the window now.”