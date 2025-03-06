Ilona Maher Shows Off Her Toned, Tanned Figure in Sultry SI Swimsuit Throwback
Ilona Maher, just like the rest of the world, is still fawning over her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photo shoot in Bellport, N.Y., from 2024. She served as the September digital cover girl with a long list of gorgeous photos. For Throwback Thursday, the Olympian looked back at one specific swimsuit that’s so alluring, it’s next to impossible to deny how iconic the feature was.
Maher took to Instagram to look fondly back on the shoot captured by Ben Watts. She reflected on tanning, missing her sun-kissed skin brought to her by the warm sun. Fortunately for her, she won't have to wait that much longer before the cold bids farewell to usher in the spring and summer seasons. But, for now, like the rest of us in the cold, she’ll have to reminisce on the good days.
See Maher’s Instagram throwback here.
“Trying to remember what it felt like to be tan ☀️,” Maher captioned her photo shared with her 4.9 million followers.
For this particular photo in her post, linked above, Maher donned a black and white one-piece swimsuit with only one strap. The asymmetrical item—from the brand LET’S SWIM—is primarily black, while the white lining on the bottom incorporates a pop of color, drawing focus to Maher’s toned thighs. Pairing exceptionally well with the swimsuit was a single black glove placed on the arm where the strap is missing. Posing with her hand on her chest, she left very little to the imagination but covered just enough to create a sexy look.
In addition to these details of this New York shoot, there’s just something about Maher’s hair being styled in a messy bun that truly tied everything together. Be it because it matched the relaxed vibes of the pool located behind her or because it revealed more skin, there’s no denying she looked drop-dead gorgeous with this hairstyle.
Last but certainly not least was the bold dark red lipstick. Sure, this color goes well with both the black and white elements of the swimsuit. However, it really stands out because it highlights the Bristol Bears player’s sun-tinted skin even more. And everyone knows Maher loves her red lipstick.
One photo just isn’t enough to show how legendary the shoot was, which is why this throwback wouldn’t be complete without showing the world a few more flicks of Maher in the swimsuit.