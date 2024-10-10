Jasmine Sanders Is a Total Dream in This Sleek Brown Two-Piece in Florida
SI Swimsuit legend Jasmine Sanders has traveled just about everywhere with the franchise. One year after making her debut with James Macari in Costa Rica, she landed on the cover of the 2020 issue, following her sophomore photo shoot with Yu Tsai in Bali. The German-born, South Carolina native has posed for a total of six consecutive issues and she truly never fails to amaze. Last year, Sanders stunned in Puerto Rico and in ’22, she was a breathtaking vision in Belize.
For her 2021 feature in Tampa, Fla., Sanders remained stateside and didn’t have to get on a cross-country flight to serve major tropical vacation vibes. Of all of the photos captured on set that year, we’re especially enamored by these ethereal sunset beach pics in this gorgeous coca set from Tropic of C.
Tropic of C The C Bralette in Driftwood, $100 and Curve Bottom in Driftwood, $100 (tropicofc.com)
This gorgeous taupe-brown set features a sleek, sporty square neck top with the daintiest little elastic straps and cheeky low-rise bottoms. The minimalist two-piece is crafted with the brand’s signature fabric and fully lined—and when you purchase this bikini as a set, you get $20 off.
Over her years posing for the franchise, Sanders has served as representation for young women of color everywhere. The content creator, who first went viral on Tumblr and has racked up 6.2 million Instagram followers under her signature username @GoldenBarbie, is proud to be part of a brand that values diversity and strives the create change in beauty standards.
“I believe the industry has started the process of being more inclusive and following the lead of publications like Sports Illustrated Swim that have a space for all types of women. Companies and publications need to give not only mixed-race individuals opportunities but especially give Black women the space to express their individuality and creativity,” she shared. “Sitting down with MJ [Day, editor in chief] the first time already started me on the process of being a more confident woman. It’s so amazing to be around so many strong, confident, empowering women, you can’t help but want to be one of them.”
This year, Sanders cemented her status as a brand stalwart, joining 26 fellow SI Swimsuit icons for a legendary 60th anniversary photo shoot in Hollywood, Fla.