Jasmine Sanders’s Bold Tropical Printed Two-Piece Is on Sale: Snag Yours Now
These days, there is little we love more than a boldly printed bikini. We’ve said it again and again: printed swimwear is well and truly back. Gone are the days of rounding out your swimwear collection with solids. Now, it’s all about the pattern.
The proof lies in the animal print trend that swept the beaches and pools this past summer. All of our favorite fashionable models were in on it. They packed away their solids (for the most part) and leaned into vibrant styles for mornings and afternoons under the sun. And we don’t blame them—there’s something about a dramatic print that feels particularly suited for an oceanfront moment.
In any case, the renewed fervor over prints has us combing through the SI Swimsuit archives in search of our favorite bold looks from over the years. And we’ve found one that we simply have to share.
In 2022, Jasmine Sanders traveled to Belize for a stunning coastal photo shoot captured by Yu Tsai. For the feature, the model dressed in a series of tropical printed bikinis and one-pieces, including the following underwire bikini from Lauren Layne Swim.
Lauren Layne Swim Mila Tropical Top, $28 and Mila Tropical Bottoms, $24.80 (laurenlayneswim.com)
In silhouette, this set from Lauren Layne is relatively simple. It features an underwire top and a ruched bottom. But, with the help of its tropical print, the look becomes an instant statement-maker. Don’t just take our word for it, however. The proof lies in the stunning photo of Sanders above.