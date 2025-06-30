Jasmine Sanders Embraces Y2K Vibes in Neon Orange Bikini Set
All eyes are on Jasmine Sanders in Punta Cana. The SI Swimsuit Legend—who most recently made her seventh consecutive appearance with the brand in Switzerland—donned an eye-catching neon set in the Caribbean town that was bound to make every head turn.
Sanders shared her head-to-toe orange ensemble on Instagram, which featured a string bikini top, floppy bucket hat and mini skirt. She captioned the three-slide carousel, “IYKYK.. It’s about that time!!” referring to her birthday getaway in the Dominican Republic.
Fans of the long-time SI Swimsuit model praised her newest summertime look, as Sanders was all smiles by a resort pool.
“Vacation Barbie! 😍,” one comment read.
“This colour on you!! 😍😍🔥🔥,” a user gushed.
“Love orange 🍊 on you! Radiant! 🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡,” another commenter confirmed.
This isn’t the first time we’ve loved the Germany-born, South Carolina-raised model in neon. In fact, it was Sanders’s debut shoot in the fluorescent color that kick-started her legacy with the brand.
In 2019, Sanders traveled to Costa Rica for a shoreline shoot with James Macari for her rookie campaign. And, while it was her first time on an SI Swimsuit set, the model effortlessly captivated Macari’s lens—earning Rookie of the Year honors after her jaw-dropping images hit newsstands.
“The thing about Jasmine is that there is an instant connection to her when you meet her,” the magazine’s editor in chief MJ Day complimented when Sanders secured the honor. “You are immediately drawn to her. She is the most warm and authentic human being.”
Day called the model “effortlessly chic” and “whip smart” during her unforgettable first impression with the SI Swimsuit team. Sanders has been featured in every issue since, and was deemed an SI Swimsuit Legend in 2024.
“It’s invigorating knowing that I am amongst such intelligent, powerful and iconic women,” Sanders said while on set for the magazine’s 60th anniversary issue. "It’s definitely a major career highlight to be considered an SI Legend.”
Five years prior, she expressed how thrilled she was to be a part of the family.
“It really means a lot knowing that the little girl who began dreaming big at a very early age can now say she made her dreams really come true!” Sanders penned when she joined the 2019 rookie class. “After modeling for over 14 years now I can’t help but feel beyond INCREDIBLE when strutting my stuff and posing my ass off on this Costa Rican beach! I’m damn proud of myself and every girl that has confidence to go above and beyond and not let anyone hold them back!!”