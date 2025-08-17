Jena Sims Photos That Prove This Luxury Swimwear Brand Deserves a Spot in Your Closet
When Jena Sims touched down in Bermuda for her sophomore year with SI Swimsuit, she was ready to make it an unforgettable feature. Photographed by Ben Watts, the 2023 Swim Search co-winner and 2024 Rookie of the Year embraced mermaidcore against the gorgeous aquatic backdrop and delivered so many fabulous looks.
But there are two one-pieces that Sims wore for the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue that we’re still thinking about months later, and they happen to come from the same brand. If you’re a fan of swimwear, you’ll know how difficult it can be to find a new brand that you love.
Well, here at SI Swimsuit, we know a thing or two about finding the best swimwear brands, and we totally endorse the California-based luxury company SAME, co-founded by Shea Marie in 2015. 10 years later, the brand is one of our go-tos for chic and elevated pieces that always manage to stay ahead of the trends.
Allow Sims’s two SAME looks from the 2025 magazine to co-sign our recommendation for you:
Perfect for brides, or anyone wanting to feel angelic
As someone who had her bachelorette trip earlier this year, I’m kicking myself for not seeing this gorgeous one-piece sooner. Yes, it’s on the pricier side, but a luxury swimsuit of good, lasting quality is worth the splurge every once and a while. The Spiral One Shoulder One Piece ($275) in the color Faux Suede Cream is absolutely dreamy, and there’s no denying that Sims makes it look like it was designed just for her.
The flirty cut-outs accentuate Sims’s toned and tanned figure, making for a flattering piece that’s equal parts sultry and feminine. Featuring a one-shoulder strap and gold spiral accents, beachside glam never looked so good.
For Euro summer or any beachside lounging
For the next chic one-piece Sims wore from SAME in Bermuda, she added a pop of color with this golden hue that truly complemented her sun-kissed skin and golden blonde hair. The Gold Chain One Piece ($275) in the color Mocha Shimmer Lurex is a truly one-of-a-kind two-piece, featuring chain straps, glittery fabric and a particularly flattering high-cut.
Per the website, the chains are lightweight and electroplated to avoid being weighed down or burned in the sun.
I don’t know about you, but this piece just screams “Euro summer” to me. Its elevated style and unique accents make it perfect for lounging by the water in Italy or Spain–but, really, you’d look glamorous in it even in your own backyard. It’s that pretty.
Head to SAME’s website for more stunning styles like these before summer concludes.