Jena Sims Photos That Prove This Luxury Swimwear Brand Deserves a Spot in Your Closet

Sims rocked these two unique one-pieces that would make a statement anywhere.

Natalie Zamora

Jena Sims was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda.
Jena Sims was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

When Jena Sims touched down in Bermuda for her sophomore year with SI Swimsuit, she was ready to make it an unforgettable feature. Photographed by Ben Watts, the 2023 Swim Search co-winner and 2024 Rookie of the Year embraced mermaidcore against the gorgeous aquatic backdrop and delivered so many fabulous looks.

But there are two one-pieces that Sims wore for the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue that we’re still thinking about months later, and they happen to come from the same brand. If you’re a fan of swimwear, you’ll know how difficult it can be to find a new brand that you love.

Well, here at SI Swimsuit, we know a thing or two about finding the best swimwear brands, and we totally endorse the California-based luxury company SAME, co-founded by Shea Marie in 2015. 10 years later, the brand is one of our go-tos for chic and elevated pieces that always manage to stay ahead of the trends.

Allow Sims’s two SAME looks from the 2025 magazine to co-sign our recommendation for you:

Perfect for brides, or anyone wanting to feel angelic

Jena Sims poses in Bermuda in a white cut-out one-piece swimsuit.
Jena Sims was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by SAME. Cuff by Ettika. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

As someone who had her bachelorette trip earlier this year, I’m kicking myself for not seeing this gorgeous one-piece sooner. Yes, it’s on the pricier side, but a luxury swimsuit of good, lasting quality is worth the splurge every once and a while. The Spiral One Shoulder One Piece ($275) in the color Faux Suede Cream is absolutely dreamy, and there’s no denying that Sims makes it look like it was designed just for her.

Jena Sims poses in a white cut-out one-piece in Bermuda.
Jena Sims was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by SAME. Cuff by Ettika. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

The flirty cut-outs accentuate Sims’s toned and tanned figure, making for a flattering piece that’s equal parts sultry and feminine. Featuring a one-shoulder strap and gold spiral accents, beachside glam never looked so good.

For Euro summer or any beachside lounging

Jena Sims poses in a gold one-piece swimsuit in Bermuda.
Jena Sims was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by SAME. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

For the next chic one-piece Sims wore from SAME in Bermuda, she added a pop of color with this golden hue that truly complemented her sun-kissed skin and golden blonde hair. The Gold Chain One Piece ($275) in the color Mocha Shimmer Lurex is a truly one-of-a-kind two-piece, featuring chain straps, glittery fabric and a particularly flattering high-cut.

Per the website, the chains are lightweight and electroplated to avoid being weighed down or burned in the sun.

Jena Sims poses in a gold glittery one-piece in Bermuda.
Jena Sims was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by SAME. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

I don’t know about you, but this piece just screams “Euro summer” to me. Its elevated style and unique accents make it perfect for lounging by the water in Italy or Spain–but, really, you’d look glamorous in it even in your own backyard. It’s that pretty.

Head to SAME’s website for more stunning styles like these before summer concludes.

Natalie Zamora
NATALIE ZAMORA

Natalie Zamora is a leader in the digital media space who specializes in entertainment and lifestyle topics. After graduating from Rutgers University where she majored in English and minored in Cinema Studies, she currently works as the VP of Entertainment Content, FanSided/SI Swimsuit at Minute Media. In addition to SI Swimsuit, her work can also be found on sites such as Winter is Coming, Mental Floss, and more. With a deep passion for pop culture, Natalie has her finger on the pulse of trending topics and loves to keep up with her favorite celebrities.

