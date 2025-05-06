Jenna Ortega Serves Goth Glam in Leather and Lace for Charli XCX Concert
Jenna Ortega’s edgy fashion streak shows no signs of slowing down. The 22-year-old brought her signature goth-glam aesthetic to Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on Sunday, May 19, for the third night of Charli XCX’s BRAT Tour.
The Bettlejuice Beetlejuice actress sang and danced her heart out and even made a surprise cameo as one of the singer’s iconic “Apple” dancers, a hallmark of the viral concerts. Ortega joined forces with Romy Mars in a moment that thrilled the crowd, which appeared on the big screen and quickly went viral online.
For the occasion, the Wednesday star leaned into her sultry, moody style with a Brat Summer-coded twist. She wore a sheer black lace bustier corset top tucked into micro leather shorts, layered under a cropped black moto leather jacket.
She finished the look with sleek black sunglasses, black boots and oversized silver hoop earrings. Her glam was equally flawless: a glowy, bronzed base, chiseled cheekbones, dramatic winged eyeliner and wispy lashes, plus a glossy, plump brown lip. Her dark hair was styled in tousled waves with face-framing pieces, striking the perfect balance between edgy and effortless.
The Death of a Unicorn star, best-known for her lead role on Netflix’s Wednesday, came fresh off a run of standout press tour and red carpet looks that have blended high fashion with her signature dark glamour.
From her futuristic silver metallic gown at the 2025 Met Gala to her sheer moody ensemble at Coachella alongside Hurry Up Tomorrow costar The Weeknd, she’s been consistently serving headline-making fashion moments this season. Her Cut cover shoot last month also leaned heavily into her gothic cool-girl persona, featuring a leather bustier bodysuit and bleached brows that sparked social media buzz.
Her attendance at Charli XCX’s BRAT Tour feels especially fitting. Her latest tour and album have been celebrated for blending hyperpop chaos with bratty, fashion-forward visuals, making Ortega, who embodies both rebellion and sleek style, the perfect onstage guest.
With the highly anticipated second season of Wednesday dropping this fall, Ortega’s Hollywood presence and her influence as a modern Gen Z fashion icon continue to rise. Now a producer on the series, she’s taken a more active role in shaping both the show and her character.
“I feel a bit more empowered to speak my mind,” she explained, adding that her occasional improvisations on set haven’t affected her close working relationship with executive producer and director Tim Burton or series creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar. “I spend so much time with those guys. They trust me enough to know what Wednesday would think and do.”