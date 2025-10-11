There’s a Resurgence of SI Swimsuit Runway Show Trends in Our Models’ Fall Wardrobes
At SI Swimsuit, we’ve had our fingers on the pulses of every autumnal trend—from the rich hues of cocoa brown to chic additions of leather and suede. However, these snaps from the SI Swimsuit Runway Show—which took place at the W South Beach in Miami, Fla., during Swim Week in May—forecasted a few specific seasonal standouts that are just as popular this fall as they were in the springtime.
Plaid
Katie Austin at the SI Swimsuit Runway Show
Austin sported this multicolored plaid set from Ola Vida during her fifth consecutive runway show with the brand. She paired the bikini, which featured a dainty brown buckle on its top, with an ivory cowboy hat.
Seen on: Olivia Ponton in September
Nearly four months after Austin, this two-time SI Swimsuit model repped the same pattern on a mock-neck midi dress from Burberry when she attended the label’s own show across the pond. Instead of a hat, the model paired the figure-hugging garment with a brown bag from the same brand.
Chaps
Lauren Chan at the SI Swimsuit Runway Show
Chan showcased this all-black look during her latest SI Swimsuit Runway Show, which took place just weeks after her debut cover appearance on the fold that same month. Compared to the pastel hues of her front-page image, her outfit on the catwalk channeled an edgier energy.
Seen on: Camille Kostek in October
When we saw the brand’s former cover girl on the cover of Ocean Drive Magazine in early October, our minds inherently raced back to Chan’s ensemble—especially because the SI Swimsuit Legend sported a pair of similar leather black chaps in its frame.
Fringe
Kostek at the SI Swimsuit Runway Show
Kostek wore a neutral fringe suit during her 2019 debut campaign on Kangaroo Island. Serendipitously, she showcased a similar style with this LSPACE fringe number during her latest runway appearance with the brand.
Seen on: Ellie Thumann in October
View her Instagram post here!
Posted to her Instagram feed just yesterday, Oct. 9, the three-time model repped a fringe skirt from L’agence—but opted for a rich chocolate tone compared to Kostek’s plum one-piece. Thumann also revealed that her statement piece is the label's Karolina Fringe Skirt ($495), which also comes in three additional hues.
