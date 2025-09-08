Swimsuit

Jordan Chiles Wore a Black String Bikini in Boca Raton, and We’re Still Not Over It

The Olympic gymnast landed on the cover of the 2025 SI Swimsuit ssue after her debut photo shoot with Ben Horton in Florida.

Ananya Panchal

Jordan Chiles was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

Jordan Chiles knows how to shine—and her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut this May proved it. The elite gymnast brought her signature energy to set, posing confidently in a lineup of vibrant, high-glam swimwear. Among the standout looks was a shimmering black bikini from Parisian label Yasmin Eslami that felt as timeless as it was bold.

Jordan Chiles was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Yasmine Eslami. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

The Mica Top in Starry Night ($110) features Yasmin Eslami’s iconic halter silhouette with mini drawstring triangle cups. Finished with thin spaghetti straps that tie in the back, it’s designed to flatter while offering a custom fit. The recycled Italian fabric has a shiny latex-effect finish that catches the light beautifully, whether you’re lounging by the pool or swimming in salt water.

Jordan Chiles was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Yasmine Eslami. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

Paired with the Laura Bottom ($90), the set is equal parts minimal and striking. The bottoms carry the same glossy recycled fabrication, styled in a cheeky cut that’s adjustable on the hips. True to the brand’s ethos, the Portugal-made two-piece is simple yet elevated: swimwear meant to highlight the body without overpowering it.

Chiles’s feature, captured by Ben Horton in Boca Raton Fla., alongside nine fellow trailblazing female athletes, highlighted her strength and playful personality. She also made her mark as one of four cover girls to grace the front of the 2025 issue—the most special milestone.

Jordan Chiles was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Yasmine Eslami. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

While on set, the Olympian opened up about how her experience posing for the magazine was “surreal” and a reflection of how far she has come in feeling comfortable in her own skin.

Jordan Chiles was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Yasmine Eslami. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

“This is really a blessing from God, especially knowing that only back in 2020, I embraced my beauty and knowing that I have people around me supporting that and I get to express it in a different way is definitely really cool,” the 24-year-old shared. “ ... And if it wasn’t for the people around me, especially my older sister, I wouldn’t be in this position right now.”

The Washington native added that she hopes people are inspired by her photos to embrace and express themselves.

“The biggest thing I want people to take away [from the photo shoot] is understanding that my body is my body and that I have the ability to express it in millions of different ways and people are going to accept that,” the athlete said. “It’s really cool just being able to finally embrace my beauty in the way I can, so hopefully people can see the beauty inside of me and that they understand that this is a dream come true for me.”

And now, Chiles is on to her next adventure as a contestant on season 34 of Dancing With the Stars, premiering on Sept. 16.

Ananya Panchal
ANANYA PANCHAL

Ananya Panchal is a writer on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit, where she covers fashion, beauty, pop culture and the internet’s favorite personalities and trends. She joined the brand in 2022 after roles at Bustle, the San Francisco Chronicle and the TODAY Show. Panchal loves to write about fashion in all its forms—from standout runway moments and evolving street style to the best accessories to elevate each season’s wardrobe (she rarely goes anywhere without a stack of jewelry and a coffee in hand). A self-proclaimed beauty fanatic, she’s always on the hunt for must-have products and loves breaking down viral trends. Her favorite series at the moment is spotlighting female founders and the stories behind the brands they’ve built—especially those shaping the future of fashion, wellness and tech. She is based between New York City and San Francisco and, when she’s not writing, can be found rewatching One Tree Hill, playing sudoku, trying new restaurants or ranking her favorite Disney Channel Original Movies. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications and journalism with a minor in criminal justice from Boston University.

