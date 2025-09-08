Jordan Chiles Wore a Black String Bikini in Boca Raton, and We’re Still Not Over It
Jordan Chiles knows how to shine—and her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut this May proved it. The elite gymnast brought her signature energy to set, posing confidently in a lineup of vibrant, high-glam swimwear. Among the standout looks was a shimmering black bikini from Parisian label Yasmin Eslami that felt as timeless as it was bold.
The Mica Top in Starry Night ($110) features Yasmin Eslami’s iconic halter silhouette with mini drawstring triangle cups. Finished with thin spaghetti straps that tie in the back, it’s designed to flatter while offering a custom fit. The recycled Italian fabric has a shiny latex-effect finish that catches the light beautifully, whether you’re lounging by the pool or swimming in salt water.
Paired with the Laura Bottom ($90), the set is equal parts minimal and striking. The bottoms carry the same glossy recycled fabrication, styled in a cheeky cut that’s adjustable on the hips. True to the brand’s ethos, the Portugal-made two-piece is simple yet elevated: swimwear meant to highlight the body without overpowering it.
Chiles’s feature, captured by Ben Horton in Boca Raton Fla., alongside nine fellow trailblazing female athletes, highlighted her strength and playful personality. She also made her mark as one of four cover girls to grace the front of the 2025 issue—the most special milestone.
While on set, the Olympian opened up about how her experience posing for the magazine was “surreal” and a reflection of how far she has come in feeling comfortable in her own skin.
“This is really a blessing from God, especially knowing that only back in 2020, I embraced my beauty and knowing that I have people around me supporting that and I get to express it in a different way is definitely really cool,” the 24-year-old shared. “ ... And if it wasn’t for the people around me, especially my older sister, I wouldn’t be in this position right now.”
The Washington native added that she hopes people are inspired by her photos to embrace and express themselves.
“The biggest thing I want people to take away [from the photo shoot] is understanding that my body is my body and that I have the ability to express it in millions of different ways and people are going to accept that,” the athlete said. “It’s really cool just being able to finally embrace my beauty in the way I can, so hopefully people can see the beauty inside of me and that they understand that this is a dream come true for me.”
And now, Chiles is on to her next adventure as a contestant on season 34 of Dancing With the Stars, premiering on Sept. 16.