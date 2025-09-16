Jordan Chiles Looked Like a Winner in This Red String Bikini in Florida
In honor of Dancing With the Stars premiering tonight, we’re taking a walk down memory lane to Jordan Chiles’s unforgettable Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover shoot this past May. The Olympic gymnast turned heads in Boca Raton, Fla., posing confidently for photographer Ben Horton in a fiery red bikini that radiated power and poise.
The set, from Australian label FAE, featured the Honey Top ($109) and Birdie Bottoms in “Hibiscus.” Together, the pieces embodied classic string bikini energy, reimagined with luxe details and sustainable craftsmanship.
The top is a seamless triangle design with paneled cups, delicate ties and a custom gold FAE charm. Built for versatility, it can be styled multiple ways, giving wearers the option to switch up their look depending on the moment. Crafted from ECONYL® regenerated nylon, it’s double-lined for extra support while maintaining a lightweight, barely-there feel.
The Bottoms are equally chic. Featuring adjustable tie sides, ruched coverage and a gold plate detail at the back, the design puts a modern twist on the classic thong bikini. Like the top, the bottoms are made from high-quality sustainable nylon and built to last, making them a swim-drawer essential.
Chiles’s SI Swimsuit debut was a celebration of confidence, individuality and strength. While on set she reflected on how far she has come in embracing her beauty and presence beyond the gymnastics floor.
Now, as she trades the mat for the ballroom, she’s carrying that same spirit into season 34 of DWTS Paired with pro dancer Ezra Sosa, Chiles says stepping onto the show feels like a full-circle dream: “Such a surreal moment. I feel like, you know, at a young age, I’ve been watching this since the first season. I was five. So I’m so happy to have this opportunity,” she gushed.
Her partner is equally excited. “She can flip. Also, she’s a diva and she can perform,” Sosa added. “So what I’m actually super excited about is the fact that I get to showcase my choreography a little bit more.”
And when the competition inevitably gets tough, Chiles has a built-in support system. She mentioned being able to reach out to fellow gymnasts—including SI Swimsuit alum and former DWTS contestant Suni Lee—who’ve thrived on the show. “Just having their support and them understanding what it’s like to be on here… at any moment in time, because it’s obviously going to get hard, that I can reach out to them.”
From the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit to the center of the dance floor, Jordan Chiles continues to look like a winner.