Camille Kostek’s Latest Post Has Us Dreaming of ’Euro Summer’ Adventures

Camille Kostek has us daydreaming of an elegant European getaway this week.

The SI Swimsuit staple—who has appeared in every issue of the magazine since her inaugural Swim Search open casting call co-win back in 2018—took to Instagram over the holiday weekend to reminisce about one specific, standout shoot. Simply captioning the five-photo carousel “Euro summer: Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition 🇵🇹,” the model shared a handful of snapshots from her unforgettable 2024 feature in Portugal.

“Fav pics of you EVER,” fellow SI Swimsuit staple Christen Goff wrote in the comment section. Meanwhile, Olivia Dunne and Jena Sims also approved of the throwback, adding, “Hiiii😍” and “Hi, hottie,” respectively.

For her 2024 shoot, Kostek traveled to the European nation with the magazine and photographer Ben Watts, the aforementioned Goff and Dunne, and fellow models Nina Cash, Penny Lane, Sharina Gutierrez, Brittney Nicole, Lorena Durán and Katie Austin. As the model quipped in the caption of her Instagram carousel, the styling on set directly took inspiration from the location, embracing the elegance of a sweltering summer season spent abroad.

“Looks were curated with old-school J. Crew, The Talented Mr. Ripley and current runway trends, like elevated fishnet, in mind,” the SI Swimsuit style team noted about the curated wardrobe. “The resulting styles featured a lot of textured pieces, like chunky knits, windbreakers and rain boots—a fitting choice for the rainy weather.”

After the 2024 issue hit newsstands, the star also shared a sneak peek behind the scenes of the shoot on social media, writing in the caption, “This was my first time shooting in a city instead of a beach for the magazine ... and in the rain 🌧.”

Camille Kostek was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Nyud. Jacket by Hunter Boots. Boots by Hunter Boots. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

The feature also marked another major milestone for the model, as it was one of two shoots she posed for that year. With 2024 marking the magazine’s 60th anniversary, Kostek was inducted into the latest class of SI Swimsuit legends. Joining the brand for a second shoot in Hollywood, Fla., she was photographed by Yu Tsai in an array of dazzling designer gowns.

Still, the five photos Kostek shared in her Instagram drop were only a handful of her striking shots from her fabulous Portugal feature. With this in mind, we’ve selected a few more of our favorites from the model’s 2024 trip to Europe, all of which spotlight those edgy-yet-elegant “Euro summer” vibes. Scroll on to take an adventure with Kostek, no passport required!

Camille Kostek was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by I.AM.GIA. Sarong by Andi Bagus. Earrings by Peace Diamonds. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Camille Kostek was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Camille Kostek was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by BANANHOT. Sunglasses by Bottega Veneta. Boots by Hunter Boots. Bag by Zimmermann. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Camille Kostek was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by nyud. Jacket by Hunter Boots. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Camille Kostek was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Hunza G. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Camille Kostek was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

To view Kostek’s full 2024 Portugal gallery, click here!

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