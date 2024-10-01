Josephine Skriver’s Ruffled Two-Piece Is the Perfect Blend of Feminine and Dramatic
When we think statement-making fashion, floor-length gowns and elegant suiting often comes to mind. Most of the time, we’d say it’s synonymous with red carpet style—but it doesn’t have to be.
Over the years, SI Swimsuit’s fashion editors have expertly styled models for the annual issue by curating just the right atmosphere on set. In addition to idyllic backdrops and stunning models, the team seeks out statement-makers where swimsuits are concerned. In fact, the hope is often that the swimwear chosen might enhance—at the same time that it is enhanced by—the natural surroundings on set.
So for each destination, the aesthetic differs. In some cases, the editors choose a particular color (think all white or all red, both of which were the basis of photo shoots in Belize for the 2024 issue). In others, they rely on a particular dose of inspiration (like old magazine editorials or trendy aesthetics).
But the result is always the same: every year, each destination has a cohesive aesthetic attached to it. In Montenegro in 2022, that aesthetic was based on the location itself. Surrounded by vast natural expanses (like the deep blue and green hues of the mountains, fields and bodies of water), the fashion editors opted for jewel-toned swimwear. The swimsuits chosen for the destination were meant to be natural (if not a little utilitarian), reflecting the natural colors of the country, from the architecture to nature.
That year, Danish model Josephine Skriver returned to the issue for her third consecutive brand feature. Dressed in deep yellows, reds and pinks, among other colors, she posed amid the natural landscape of the Balkan country. Each of her swimwear looks did what it was designed to do, but there was one in particular that—to this day—we still haven’t quite gotten over.
Andrea Iyamah Mulan Bikini, $230 (andreaiyamah.com)
This burnt orange two-piece from Andrea Iyamah is as dramatic as it is delicate. Its ruffled, feminine details combined with its moody and muted orange hue created a really stunning swimsuit. The top features an off-the-shoulder fit and the bottoms are high-waisted and super flattering.
While we just entered the fall season, that doesn’t mean swimwear shopping has to come to an end. Whether you have a tropical vacation lined up this fall or you’re just prepping for next season, this feminine and dramatic bikini might just be the answer to your next beach day.