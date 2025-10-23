Kamie Crawford and Brooks Nader Sport Chic Sideline Styles at Cowboys Vs. Commanders Game
There was a mini SI Swimsuit reunion at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas, this past Sunday, and we’re loving it.
Kamie Crawford and Brooks Nader both attended the Cowboys’ Week 7 game against the Washington Commanders. Ultimately, the franchise finished with a 44-22 win, which brought their regular-season record to 3-3-1.
Sideline Styling
On location with Charlotte Tilbury, both Crawford and Nader showcased cool outfits that put a high-fashion spin on classic sideline apparel. Crawford—a three-time brand model who has made stops in St. Croix, Dominica and Belize—opted for an elevated casual look with a cheeky graphic tank and studded black jeans. The former Catfish host also added lots of silver jewelry, which complemented her massive engagement ring, along with a black Western-style belt and printed handbag.
You can check out Crawford’s look here!
In contrast, Nader’s game-day garments consisted of a form-fitting maxi dress and a cropped jacket. The only color in the SI Swimsuit model’s look came from her mauve lip gloss, which was from the aforementioned makeup brand. The six-time brand model—who first appeared in the fold as a Swim Search finalist and won the competition in 2019—finished her own look with a statement chain necklace, chunky hoops and opaque black sunglasses.
In Crawford’s 20-slide Instagram photo drop shared on Wednesday, Oct. 22, the duo of models linked arms on the field alongside Kelsey Anderson and Isan Elba. While in the Texas city for the football game, Crawford playfully admitted, “IDK what’s going on,” in the post’s caption. She continued, “but the girls were hot,” directing the note to the iconic Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.
The makeup line also gushed over the long-standing cheer squad, calling them “FEARLESS, UNSTOPPABLE + ICONIC” in a carousel of their own.
SI Swimsuit models take on football season
SI Swimsuit models have been commanding the sidelines of football stadiums nationwide. In addition to NFL WAGs like Simone Biles, Olivia Culpo, Christen Goff and more (see the full list here!), the magazine also traveled to two Big 12 games earlier in the fall.
At the start of the month, XANDRA and Camille Kostek headed to the University of Arizona and Ellie Thumann touched down at Texas Tech. SI Swimsuit’s Big 12 Tailgate Tour hits its final campus, Texas Christian University, on Nov. 8. Fittingly, Crawford also made her own appearance on the annual tour in Sept. 2024, when she joined Penny Lane, Jasmine Sanders and Kostek at the University of Colorado Boulder.