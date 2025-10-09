Kelsey Anderson Is the Latest to Try This Fall Footwear Trend—and It’s SI Swim Model Approved
Kelsey Anderson’s stylish new Instagram post is garnering lots of attention from SI Swimsuit models, and it’s no surprise why. The 27-year-old Bachelor winner—whose engagement to her fiancé and Dancing With the Stars winner Joey Graziadei aired back in March 2024—just debuted a fashion-forward outfit featuring a surging style this season.
Anderson’s ensemble showcased an oversized ivory graphic tee with a lingerie duo printed on its center. She paired the edgy item with a flowy black mini skirt and added plenty of silver jewelry—including a stack of bangles, large glistening hoops and rings to match her chrome-colored nails.
The brunette beauty also paid homage to a rising trend this autumn, as she sported a pair of mid-calf ribbed socks inside of her platform block heels. A similar style was also recently spotted on Kylie Jenner at Paris Fashion Week.
“You are HERRRRR,” SI Swimsuit digital cover star Brianna LaPaglia declared on the post.
“MY JAW IS ON THE FLOOR MY STUNNING BADDIE,” SI Swimsuit model XANDRA proudly penned, while fellow SI Swimsuit model Olivia Ponton exclaimed, “Wowowowowowowo.”
And Anderson’s friendship with XANDRA and Ponton—who have each notched two features in the magazine, respectively—was on full display this summer as she adventured across France with the SI Swimsuit models in July. Most recently, she shared a snap with the DJ at the end of September as they twinned in complementary white tops and jeans.
Last month, Anderson also linked with XANDRA and one of SI Swimsuit’s 2025 cover girls, Olivia Dunne, as they headed down to Tiger Stadium for a Louisiana State University football game. The Bachelor alum is a native of the Bayou State, while Dunne spent five seasons with the university’s gymnastics program. Then, in early October, Anderson was spotted with brand staple Katie Austin at an NFL game. The five-year model made her debut the same year as Ponton in 2022.
While the former reality television star has been connected to several brand models, she’s also well-loved by Bachelor Nation, as members of the show’s extensive roster have also gushed over the Season 28 winner. Some familiar faces include Rachael Kirkconnell, who commented, “omg BABE 🔥🔥🔥.” Hannah Godwin added, “yuppppp🔥,” while Litia Garr chimed in with, “She’s a baby doll 🥹💕💕.”
Garr’s note seemed to reference Anderson’s doll-like glam in this particular shoot, as her flushed, warm-toned cheeks, wispy lashes and a perfectly-lined pout all seemed to be doll-inspired.
