Kamie Crawford Declares Outfit Repeating Is Hot in Most Stunning Black Ultra-Plunging Designer Gown
Kamie Crawford is here to remind us that repeating an outfit isn’t a crime—it’s a power move. The model and internet personality made a sizzling statement at Cosmopolitan’s Love Ball, proving that a good dress deserves more than one wear.
The TV host, best known for her former role on MTV’s Catfish, which she retired from last year, stepped out in Christopher Esber’s Black Pierced Orbit Maxi Dress ($546), a striking, daring gown featuring a dangerously plunging neckline, elegant gathering with sculptural hardware at the front and a subtle front slit for added movement. The fixed halter strap accentuated her toned shoulders, while the low-back design exuded sultry sophistication.
The partially lined structure allowed for just the right amount of allure, making the dress the perfect balance of sexy and elegant.
The 32-year-old paired the stunning number with Tony Bianco black knee-high boots and gold bangles. In a video shared on Instagram, Crawford reminded everyone of her status as a three-time SI Swimsuit model, as she shifted from pose to pose in front of a glittering city skyline, the camera flash illuminating her like a true star. We don’t even need to see those resulting images to know that each frame is, without a doubt, an absolute jaw-dropper.
View the post here.
“Outfit repeating isn’t a crime. It’s sustainable 💁🏽♀️ This dress had the girls up in armssss the last time I wore it, so I wore it again for the @cosmopolitan Love Issue party 😈🦂,” Crawford sassily captioned the clip shared on Instagram on Feb. 17. The video was cleverly set to Rema’s “Baby (Is it a Crime).”
“I’m in love. Wear it everyday,” Tanaye White begged in the comments.
“LOVEEEEEE,” Deepica Mutyala chimed.
“Please I would wear this once a week just because 🔥🔥🔥🔥,” Sarah Nicole Landry declared.
“ya i am obsessed,” Nesrin Danan wrote.
“If I had any piece of clothing that made me look like this I would wear it morning, noon and night! 👏👏👏,” one fan admitted.
“You can wear anything anytime QUEEN!!! You slayyyyy 🔥🔥🔥,” another exclaimed.
“yes, yes it is a crime to look this good,” someone else added
The event took place at BOOM at The Standard, High Line in New York City, where Cosmopolitan teamed up with Bumble for a night dedicated to celebrating love in all forms. According to the publication, the dress code was “sexy,” and Crawford more than delivered.