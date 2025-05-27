Suni Lee Reveals This Fellow SI Swimsuit Model Is the Most Famous Person in Her Contact List
Artistic gymnast Suni Lee joined the ranks of the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue alongside 13 incredibly impressive athletes. While on set at The Boca Raton in Boca Raton, Fla., the 22-year-old Olympian took a break from showcasing her skills on the sand to answer a few questions about her cell phone habits.
From a sweet homage to her sister to the most famous contact in her cell phone (hint: it’s a fellow athlete and SI Swimsuit model), here’s what Lee had to say.
Lee’s lock screen photo
“My home screen is a picture of me and my sister,” she shared. “This is probably one of my favorite pictures because it was from Fashion Week, the most tiring and exhausting day. But we decided to order Thai food, and she started feeding it to me because we didn’t have any utensils. So we were just like dropping things in each other’s mouths, which sounds so weird, but she’s like my best friend, so I love her, and yeah, that’s why it’s my home screen.”
Lee has a large immediate family, including five siblings: sisters Shyenne and Evionn and brothers Noah, Lucky and Jonah.
Her average screen time
While Lee spends a great deal of time in the gym training, she still finds time to dedicate a large chunk of her day to one of her favorite habits: social media.
“Oh gosh, I live on my social media. It’s really bad,” Lee told us while on set in the Sunshine State. “I think my screen time has been like eight hours a day. I’m always, always on my phone.”
The two-time Olympic gold medalist has 3.5 million followers on Instagram alone, where she regularly shares career-related updates, along with lifestyle and fashion imagery.
The most famous person in her contact list
“My most famous contact is probably like Simone [Biles] or like Charles Barkley,” Lee revealed, while also teasing “... There’s like some that I just can’t say.”
Lee and Biles, along with 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue cover girl Jordan Chiles, were part of the gold medal-winning “Golden Girls” Team USA gymnastics squad at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Lee’s favorite emoji
Perhaps it’s no surprise that the bubbly athlete’s go-to emoji is the tears of joy expression (😂). “That’s my favorite emoji, ever,” she stated.