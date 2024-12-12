Kamie Crawford Stuns in Emerald Gown, Joins VP Kamala Harris at White House Holiday Event
Kamie Crawford brought out her winter best for the White House, as she should. The SI Swimsuit star, who made her debut with the brand in St. Croix in 2022 and has posed for the magazine each year since, was invited by Vice President Kamala Harris to the annual holiday party in Washington D.C. The 32-year-old donned the most gorgeous satin-finish forest green maxi dress with fuzzy arm cuffs, a mock neckline and subtle ruching from LAPOINTE.
The TV host, who is best known for her former role on MTV’s Catfish, tapped stylist Jennifer Rodriguez, who accessorized the glamorous gown with a cute black hair bow and gold statement textured hoop earrings from Rellery. She further added to the festive vibes with a cozy deep burgundy manicure.
Her long dark honey brown locks were slicked back into a half-ponytail with the ends styled into perfect bouncy little curls. “Holiday chic at its finest,” hairstylist Moore wrote in an IG post, and added “Elegance in every detail with the beautiful @kamiecrawford,” in another one.
The Maryland native opted for her signature bronzed full-glam moment including dark lashes, chiseled cheekbones, terracotta blush and the glossiest plump brown lip.
“A very VP Christmas✨🎄♥️ Thank you so much to the @whitehouse @kamalaharris &@douglasemhoff for having my mom & I at this years holiday celebration 🥹,” she captioned a carousel of breathtaking images shared on Instagram on Dec. 8. She showed off her flawless face card, bold smolder and radiant smiles in some images, and included a video snippet of Harris in one slide saying “with great ambition and the knowledge that we make a difference.” The former Miss Teen USA’s mother Carla Crawford, who has a total of six daughters, came along to the event, too.
Crawford was vocal about her support and endorsement when Harris was running for president this year, volunteering on the candidate‘s campaign, attending the Democratic National Convention in August and phone banking for weeks leading up to the election.
“We are only 3 days out from the most important election of our lifetime - one that will decide the future of the country that we want to see and the kind of world that future generations will inhabit 🗳️💙...I want to live in a world where politicians are people too. Where human decency and a base level of kindness is just who we are as Americans. Where we can critique people in positions of power without being thrown in jail or deported to lands we aren’t familiar with, simply for disagreeing...I want for my friends who love and live differently than I do to have the same rights that I do. I want for women to be able to make the best decisions for our own bodies, our families and our futures,” she wrote in early November. “I want for women now to have the same rights + MORE than what our mothers and our grandmothers had. I want for our children to be able breathe clean air and go to school without fearing for their lives. I want to proud to be an American and not feel ashamed by the behaviors that we thought we were above and beyond that are actually very much out in the open - no longer in the dark, cowardly shadows. I want for racists to be the ones living in fear of their bigotry. Not the rest of us.I want to be able to look at the American flag and see the same promise that my mother saw when she came here for the first time as a teenager from Jamaica. Sh*t, I want to wear red, white and blue on the 4th of July too! 😅🇺🇸 I’m ready for the promise of a NEW America. I’m ready for Harris-Walz!!!!! ♥️🤍💙.”