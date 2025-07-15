Swimsuit

Kamie Crawford Is a Red Hot Siren in Floral Two-Piece Skirt Set

The SI Swimsuit model and award-winning podcast host dazzled in this sheer look from Bydee.

Ananya Panchal

Kamie Crawford
Kamie Crawford / Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images

Kamie Crawford brought the heat to Essence Fest in New Orleans, serving bold, sun-soaked glamour in a sizzling two-piece set that felt equal parts tropical goddess and red carpet-ready. The three-time SI Swimsuit model attended an event hosted by Amazon Prime, where she turned heads in a vibrant floral ensemble from Bydee that perfectly captured the spirit of summer.

Kamie Crawford is wearing a multi-color crochet bikini in Belize.
Kamie Crawford was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

View the post here.

Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.

Crawford wore the brand’s Margarida top ($119) and Odessa skirt ($179) in the Floresta print—a sensual Brazilian-inspired pattern infused with rich berry, plum and mustard tones. The semi-sheer cropped bell-sleeve top featured a plunging neckline and contrast front tie, while the bias-cut maxi skirt sat low on the hips, revealing a playful peek of skin with its asymmetrical waist and drawstring cutout detail.

The look embodied easy elegance with a sultry edge, making it one of Crawford’s most striking outfits to date. Shop more at bydeeaus.com.

Kamie Crawford
Kamie Crawford / Gilbert Flores/Getty Images

Styled by Jennifer Rodriguez, she accessorized with dangling red and gold statement earrings by MISHO, a chunky gold bangle from 8 Other Reasons, a stack of luxe mixed-metal rings and a white Chanel handbag for a touch of high-end polish.

Crawford snapped a sultry car selfie to kick off her IG post, pairing her soft smolder with glowing, sun-kissed skin.

“What he sees right before I tell him that I need a little nap & a little snack 👼🏽🩷,” the Catfish alum cheekily captioned the stunning carousel.

Kamie Crawford
Kamie Crawford was photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominica. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

“you are glowing 😍,” Desi Perkins commented.

“It’s the smile for meee 😍😍,” Joyjah Estrada chimed.

“Such pretty colors on you!!! 🩷,” Ashley Adionser exclaimed.

Her makeup was, as always, on point—feathered brows, bold lashes, a bronzed base, glossy brown lips and a dusting of blush to highlight her high cheekbones.

Fresh off her Webby Award win for, Relationsh*t With Kamie Crawford, which was named Best Lifestyle Podcast, the Maryland native continues to prove she’s a powerhouse across fashion, media and culture. Known for her thoughtful, unfiltered conversations about love and identity, Crawford uses her platform to uplift women and champion authentic self-expression.

Kamie Crawford
Kamie Crawford / Gotham/Getty Images

Whether she’s gracing a red carpet, leading the hottest new reality dating series or getting candid on her podcast, Crawford always shows up in style, with confidence, poise and just the right amount of sass. This latest look is red hot reminder that she is the moment.

