Kate Hudson’s ‘Glass Onion’ Bikini Also Was Rocked by SI Swimsuit Model Josephine Skriver

If you’ve streamed the Netflix film, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, you’re familiar with the scene in which Kate Hudson’s character, Birdie Jay, struts out in a glamorous poolside ensemble. The clip in question shows Hudson clad in an intricate orange two-piece bikini, equally vibrant hat, colorful cover-up and fringe bag.

Did the scene cause you to do a double take? If so, you’re not alone—not only is the 43-year-old actress stunning, her swimwear may look familiar. Hudson’s swimsuit is the very same Andrea Iyamah Mulan Orange Bikini ($167) worn by SI Swimsuit model Josephine Skriver at her 2022 photo shoot in Montenegro.

Skriver—who made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2020 as the Rookie of the Year—posed for photographer James Macari alongside Brooks Nader, Lorena Duran, Duckie Thot, Olivia Ponton, Yumi Nu and Katie Austin last year.

Macari captured the Danish-born model in front of truly breathtaking scenery in the eastern European country, including several shots of Skriver wearing the Glass Onion-featured swimsuit, which the designer’s website describes as being made “to imitate the beauty of the Garden of Eden.”

Find 12 of our favorite photos from Skriver’s Montenegro gallery here.

The high-waist hip detailing of the bottoms “emphasizes the feminine figure,” while the top is cut to both accentuate and support the wearer’s bust.

Skriver, who is a staunch supporter of LGBTQ+ rights, told SI Swimsuit that she loves how the Swimsuit brand showcases real women today. She also shared her thoughts on the dangers of social media and discussed embracing her own self-perceived insecurities.

“If I could give a message to young girls, loving yourself is always going to be a journey. It’s a never-ending journey … for me, it’s a conscious decision in the morning to be happy, a conscious decision to go and talk to my mirror and be like, ‘Hey, you’re good enough. You got this.’”

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is now streaming on Netflix.