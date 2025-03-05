Katie Austin’s Black Sheer-Bodice Dress Is the Perfect Mix of Glam and Sexy—Shop Now
Katie Austin is the queen of nailing black-tie wedding guest attire. The fitness entrepreneur, 31, and her husband, Lane Armstrong, attended a close friend‘s wedding in Beaver Creek, Colo., over the weekend, looking like the ultimate power couple.
The four-time SI Swimsuit model, who was discovered through the Swim Search open casting call in 2021 and has posed for the brand each year since, shared a romantic carousel of Instagram photos of the couple posing on an elegant Victorian-style balcony with a dreamy snowy backdrop. In the first snap, they cozied up arm in arm, while in the second, Armstrong planted a sweet kiss on her cheek. The third captured them gazing lovingly at each other, a testament to their relationship, which began in 2020 after meeting on The League dating app.
While Armstrong kept things classic in a dapper black suit, Austin stole the show in the KAITLIN One Shoulder Maxi Dress from Meshki ($105), a sleek black gown that perfectly blended sophistication and sultry vibes.
Austin’s figure-hugging black maxi dress featured an asymmetrical one-shoulder neckline, a sheer mesh bodice that accentuated her sculpted abs and ruched jersey detailing for an ultra-flattering silhouette. The sheer long sleeves added an edgy yet refined touch, balancing elegance with allure. Available in five colors, this dress is a go-to for anyone looking to make a striking statement at their next formal event.
“I love love and beaver town!!!! 🦫 hangovers in altitude are no joke though,” the Virginia native captioned the carousel.
The certified trainer and former Division I lacrosse player styled her soft brunette waves to be smooth and voluminous with looose curls at the end. Austin opted for a glowy minimal glam look, which featured bronzed cheeks, feathered brows and a glossy mauve lip—letting her radiant bridal glow carry on even months after her wedding.
The couple, who attended 17 weddings together in 2022, have become seasoned pros at celebrating love. When planning their own special day last May at The Austin Estate in La Quinta, California—the same dreamy location where SI Swimsuit cover girl Brianna Lapaglia had her photo shoot—they focused on creating an atmosphere of pure joy.
“From going to all these weddings, we learned the most important thing is the energy the bride and groom bring,” Austin told PEOPLE. “We envisioned a ton of dancing, amazing lighting, good food, and stunning decor, of course, but the most important thing was to create a loving and magical energy.”