Katie Austin Was a Galactic Goddess in This Metallic String Suit in Bermuda
Katie Austin stunned in her fifth SI Swimsuit appearance, bringing radiant energy and a striking presence to the shores of Bermuda this year. The fitness entrepreneur and five-time brand star was photographed by Ben Watts in the dreamy tropical setting, where she embodied a galactic goddess in a shimmering metallic string bikini from White Fox. The triangle halter top and high-leg cheeky hipster bottoms hugged her sculpted frame perfectly, catching the light and showcasing her sun-kissed glow.
The 31-year-old’s journey with the franchise began in 2021 when she co-won SI Swim’s Swim Search open casting call. Since then, she has returned every year, traveling everywhere from Montenegro to the Dominican Republic to Portugal with the franchise.
Outside of modeling, the content creator has built a thriving wellness brand, launching her Katie Austin App seven years ago and growing it into a platform with more than 425 virtual workouts and a global community of devoted members.
She consistently encourages women to embrace fitness, balance and confidence, showing that a healthy lifestyle can include both delicious, hearty, whole foods and greens as well as the occasional sweet treat or basket of garlic fries.
The styling on set in Bermuda was crafted to unlock an ethereal, feminine energy. The SI Swimsuit fashion team leaned heavily into natural materials, using shells and pearls to ground each look with an organic feel. These elements were purposefully balanced by lucite jewelry and subtly sparkly pieces, creating a vibe that felt both earthy and elevated.
Austin’s metallic suit was a perfect fit for this direction—it read like a neutral but with a glimmering twist, elevating her beach look with just the right amount of shine.
White Fox, known for its affordable, cute, and high-quality swimwear, made a fitting choice for the shoot’s vision. The triangle halter top offered a classic, flattering shape, while the high-cut hipster bottoms elongated Austin’s legs and enhanced her toned figure.
“the grotto, with the BTS 🧊 some of my favorite shots from the 2025 issue. (Side note: this underground cave in Bermuda was FREEZING!!),” Austin candidly captioned an Instagram post sharing her experience with the majestic natural cave in which she posed.
“Always an honor to grace these pages again. So grateful to MJ, the entire team, the other models, and this crazy dream I’ve gotten to call a REALITY FOR 5 YEARS!!!💕💕💕💕,” Austin followed up in a separate behind the scenes video.