Katie Austin Goes Bright Green in Fitted Maxi for Courtside Appearance at US Open: Get the Look
US Open spectator style is slowly taking over our social media feeds, and we’re not mad about it. If there is one thing better than watching a sporting event in person, it’s seeing the celebrity style in the aftermath. These days, the grandstands of stadiums have become impromptu runways, providing another opportunity for the best and brightest to show off their impeccable style.
And that’s exactly what Katie Austin did during the first round of the US Open. The New York Grand Slam tournament is recognizable by its vibrant blue and green tennis courts. Stepping on the grounds of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, you’re automatically met with the two bright hues, which adorns the stadiums and the merch alike. Austin decided to lean into that aesthetic.
The digital fitness instructor stepped out for a day of spectating in a bright green strapless tube dress from Line & Dot. It was a perfectly loud choice for a late summer afternoon in the grandstands. And, of course, it has us feeling inspired. If you find yourself in need of a good seasonal dress, look no further than Austin’s pick.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Line & Dot Arlo Tube Dress, $150 (revolve.com)
There’s no better way to make a statement than with a bright and trendy hue—and this maxi from Line & Dot fits both criteria. Composed of a ribbed knit material and complete with a flared skirt, the strapless number is the perfect pick to take you out of summer with a flourish.