Kelsey Anderson Puts Her Own Spunky Twist on the Mob Wife Aesthetic With Revealing Jacket
There’s no denying Kelsey Anderson has what it takes to be a model. The Bachelor alum, who has been lighting up social media with her beauty, impeccable fashion sense and bombshell curls, recently stunned in a brand-new photo shoot. But what makes her stand out online and in our hearts most is her playful sense of humor.
The Louisiana native, who now resides in Los Angeles with her fiancé Joey Graziadei—whom she met on the reality dating series filmed in 2023—collaborated with photographer Carly Sharp for a creative shoot that channeled vintage aesthetics with a modern twist.
Stylists Danielle and Alix curated a range of unique, eclectic looks for the 26-year-old, drawing inspiration from ’90s fashion trends like fur details and headbands while incorporating current motifs such as suede and textured matching sets. Anderson’s latest Instagram post showcased her sculpted midriff and a fierce smolder as she rocked a light chocolate brown leather jacket with striped fur paneling, paired with an ultra-cropped white tank revealing a hint of underboob and high-rise suede button-up micro shorts. She posed against a bookshelf lined with vibrant books, adding a cozy yet edgy vibe to the aesthetic.
Her glam, courtesy of makeup artist Morgan Tyler Andersen, featured sultry smokey taupe eyeshadow, sharp winged eyeliner, a generous dusting of blush and a plump muted berry lip. Hairstylist Jennie Monnette provided Anderson with a voluminous, bouncy curly blowout, kept neat and tidy with a white knit headband.
“It’s giving mobster in the making.. what should my mobster name be?” Anderson captioned the March 18 carousel, showcasing her spunky take on the trending mob wife aesthetic.
“omg it's so Adriana from the Sopranos core 🤎🤎🤎,” April Lockhart commented.
“WOAH 🫠,” Graziadei, 29, chimed.
“Obsessed with this shoot 😍😍😍,” Katiy Biggar wrote.
“STOP IT RN,” SI Swimsuit model and bff XANDRA declared.
“LOVE,” Bachelor alum Daisy Kent added.
“Get out of heahhhh 🔥🔥🔥🔥,” Kristin Juszczyk chimed.
“Omfg,” Tay Lautner stated.
“Dammmmmm,” Maria Georgas said.
“Someone check on Joey see if he’s still breathing,” one fan gushed.
Now, about a year since the Bachelor finale aired, Anderson is embracing change and figuring out her next steps. “I think that I’m trying to figure out my career path still with all of this,” she said. “And if I want to continue doing what I’m doing right now, or if I want to get back into construction project management. But right now, I’m really enjoying where we’re at.”
While navigating career decisions she and Graziadei are also beginning to plan their wedding. “Joey and I have been talking about how we need to find a wedding planner because we’re both so busy,” she shared.
The couple isn’t rushing down the aisle. “We’re not getting married this year, possibly next year or the following,” Anderson added, explaining that they want to take their time and enjoy the planning process.