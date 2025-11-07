Kim Kardashian, Angel Reese and More Prove Monochromatic Styling Is in for Autumn
While fashion trends come and go, there are always those timeless looks that work no matter the season. Where classic styling is concerned, one can always count on a monochromatic look that incorporates one hue from head to toe. Of course, we’ve spotted SI Swimsuit models in plenty of seasonal garb so far this autumn, but we’ve also noticed that plenty of our brand stars—both past and present—are opting for aesthetics that stand the test of time.
From all-black or completely white outfits to those that incorporate different shades of gray, find a few of our favorite SI Swimsuit model fashion moments of the week below.
Ashley Graham
Graham, a 2016 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model, can do no wrong fashion-wise in our book. The proud mom of three stunned in a draped white dress at the 2025 CFDA Awards held at the American Museum of Natural History on Nov. 3. She was styled by Ava Deith for the occasion.
Kim Kardashian
Kardashian’s press tour looks for All’s Fair have been impeccable. In the 2022 SI Swimsuit Issue cover star’s recent Instagram post recapping some of her ensembles, we were immediately taken by the gray corporate jacket and mini skirt set with a twist, pictured above.
Ilona Maher
Maher, an Olympic champion and two-time SI Swimsuit model, can get away with just about anything when it comes to fashion—including, as she pointed out in her IG caption, wearing white after Labor Day. Read more about her athleisure-forward monochromatic look in order to take some great style notes.
Angel Reese
Whether she’s on the basketball court or the red carpet, Reese always slays. Her all-black outfit for the 2025 CFDA Awards on Monday was no different. In addition to the monochromatic ‘fit, the Chicago Sky star got fans talking thanks to her platinum blonde locks.
Ciara
Yet another SI Swimsuit cover model slayed this week’s major fashion event at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City. For the occasion, Ciara buttoned up a white blazer jacket and opted to forgo a top underneath. On her lower half, she rocked impeccably tailored white trousers with a pair of white pointed-toe pumps peeking out underneath.