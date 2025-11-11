Kim Kardashian Channels Halle Berry’s ‘James Bond’ Character in Bejeweled Ensemble
The matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan turned 70 on Nov. 5, and of course Kris Jenner and family went big for the occasion. Her extravagant bash for the milestone party was James Bond themed, and Jenner’s daughter, none other than 2022 SI Swimsuit Issue cover star Kim Kardashian, dressed to the nines to celebrate.
The shindig, held at Jeff and Lauren Sanchez Bezos’s California home on Saturday, Nov. 8, was the place to see and be seen over the weekend, drawing out an A-list celebrity guest list including Oprah Winfrey, Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys, Paris Hilton, Meghan Trainor and many others.
On Monday afternoon, Kardashian took to Instagram to share her striking outfit for the occasion with her 354 million loyal followers. To stick with the evening’s James Bond theme, the 45-year-old mom of four channeled Halle Berry’s character, Jinx, from the 2002 action-adventure film Die Another Day starring Pierce Brosnan as the titular character.
The two-piece Balmain ensemble consisted of white and purple crystals, with criss-cross straps across Kardashian’s back and a low, V-shaped waist on the backside. In front, the skirt was slung low on her hips, while the cropped top showed off Kardashian’s chiseled abs.
For glam, the All’s Fair star worked with longtime hairstylist and close friend Chris Appleton, who slicked Kardashian’s locks back into a curled up-do with not a single hair out of place. Meanwhile, makeup artist Raoul Alejandre opted for lots of flirty lashes, a shimmery pink blush and nude-pink lips.
Kardashian’s fans couldn’t get enough of her glammed-up ensemble, as the carousel of IG pics of her look garnered more than 415,000 likes in just three hours. Friends and followers also clamored to the comments section to hype The Kardashians star up.
“There’s my girl!!!!!!!!! 💜💜💜💜💜,” sister Khloe Kardashian gushed.
“This is so sick I love it 💕,” Zena Foster added.
“The pink highlight on your cheeks though is everything!” one fan noted of Kardashian’s glam.
“Baddest of our time!” someone else proclaimed.
“The most beautiful woman to ever live,” another follower declared.
Kardashian has been reminding fans lately that purple is definitely her color. In addition to the designer look for her mom’s big birthday bash, the American Horror Story actress rocked a lavender twist-front crop top and fur coat with a high-waisted brown skirt while out and about in New York City in late October.