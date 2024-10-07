Kristin Juszczyk Creatively Turned a 49ers Jersey Into a Cropped Jacket for Sunday’s NFL Game
Kristin Juszczyk is back with another phenomenal jersey flip. The designer, who recently collaborated with sports beverage brand Gatorade on a limited-edition line, took a standard white San Francisco 49ers jersey and elevated it into a cropped jacket, making waves at Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.
Known for her ability to reinvent sportswear, the 33-year-old reworked the No. 44 jersey, representing her husband, fullback Kyle Juszczyk, into a fashionable, tailored piece by adding a red collar and black buttons. She showed off her slim, sculpted midriff and kept cool by leaving the cropped thin layer open to reveal a little gray bralette underneath.
She styled the top with chic mid-rise dark denim cargo jeans. Juszczyk accessorized with dangly silver earrings, several chunky metallic rings and layered diamond necklaces, adding some glitz and glam to her otherwise sporty and casual look. Her sleek, slicked-back bun kept the focus on her fun customized jacket.
“Stay cool and safe out there faithful!! Let’s go Niners!!!!” she exclaimed in her Instagram caption of the look.
“No one is as cool as you 😘,” Kyle sweetly wrote in support of his wife in the comments.
“Oh I’m obsessed,” Sydney Zmrzel chimed.
“Ohhhh i want a longer version of this 😍😍 so fire!!!!!” fellow football WAG Ally Courtnall wrote.
“I think you’re the reason it’s gonna be the hottest game at Levi’s,” one fan declared, noting Santa Clara county’s record-high temperatures this weekend.
“The talent knows no bounds,” another gushed.
The New York native’s rise in the fashion world has been nothing short of extraordinary, with her big break coming when Taylor Swift wore one of her designs to the Jan. 13 Kansas City Chiefs game. Though Juszczyk has been crafting for years and has always loved fashion, it wasn’t until she created a one-of-a-kind jersey puffer jacket for the 14-time Grammy Award-winning artist that her work was rally catapulted into the spotlight.
“She single-handedly changed my career. I feel like I owe her everything, truly. It was such a pinch-me moment seeing her wear something of mine, and it just completely changed the trajectory of everything that I was doing,” Juszczyk reflected of the moment. “[Swift] opened up so many doors for me. And she looked amazing.”
Juszczyk, who lives in San Jose, Calif., has also created custom pieces for Simone Biles, Brittany Mahomes, Olivia Culpo and Olivia Dunne, and even signed a licensing deal with the NFL at the start of the year.