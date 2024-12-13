Kristin Juszczyk Drops Jaws in High-Slit Leather Skirt, Gloves for Bold Custom 49ers Game Day Look
Kristin Juszczyk has no problem being extra. The designer and game day fashion icon just whipped up her latest Thursday Night Football outfit from scratch and she’s turning up the edge on this one. The 30-year-old who is married to San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, turned a cozy, overzied vintage charcoal 49ers embroidered crewneck sweatshirt into a cute, feminine off-the-shoulder crop top.
The New York native, who now lives in San Jose, Calif., preserved the cute cherry red neckline trim and signature NFL logo and paired the top with a leather midi skirt and matching black leather opera gloves in order to stay warm and super chic. She accessorized with several chunky gold bangles, small textured gold drop earrings, a small designer purse, black rectangle sunglasses and sleek black pointed-toe pumps.
“Just when you think I couldn’t get more extra….,” Juszczyk captioned the Dec. 12 video.
“Extra wins loading,” Kyle commented. The 49ers lost to the Los Angeles Rams 6 -12 last night.
“It’s the leather gloves for me,” fellow 49ers WAG Claire Kittle chimed.
“Girl stop teasing when can we buy????!” one fan begged.
“All I want for Christmas is a Kristin Juszczyk clothing line for all of the Niner ladies! 🙏🏽🔥😍,” another agreed.
Juszczyk, who signed a licensing deal with the NFL earlier this year after dressing Taylor Swift and other celebrity WAGs for various football games, also launched a capsule collection with major sports beverage brand Gatorade over the summer. While she loves dressing celebrities and the attention and business it has brought her has been incredibly special, her goal has always been to dress the fans.
“It’s awesome to see the two worlds collide: sports and fashion. It’s been the natural trajectory of my life. I’ve always loved fashion, and then, of course, when I met Kyle, and he loves sports and football so much, I started to love it as well,” she told SI Swimsuit. “To be able to be a fan—I’ve been so fortunate—Kyle's had a career of 12 years. I try to go to as many games as possible. I’m always looking at what everyone’s wearing, and what gap there is or what’s missing. To be able to bring some new, fresh designs to the space and inspire fans or athletes to just ‘look good, feel good, play good’ encapsulates my brand as well.”