Kylie Jenner Pairs Her Bedazzled Tube Dress With a Funky Accessory in Paris
Kylie Jenner made sure all eyes were on her at the Business of Fashion BoF 500 Class of 2024 event during Paris Fashion Week. The reality TV star was tapped by luxury fashion house Miu Miu, and she looked absolutely dazzling in a gorgeous tube mini dress with a faux fold-over spaghetti straps for the occasion.
The entrepreneur, who has been busy working on her KHY clothing brand and Sprinter vodka seltzer company, stunned at the Shangri-La Hotel on Sept. 28. The super cinched pink-beige strapless dress, custom made to perfectly hug her curves, featured textured clusters of jewels all over that brought an added layer of sparkle and regality to the already glamorous look.
Leave it to Jenner to throw in a wild card, though. Because why settle for just a pretty dress? The 27-year-old accessorized with a funky black belt-style armband, giving her look an edgy pop, in addition to an antique metal-plated armband. Jenner allowed her collarbones and décolleté to shine by forgoing any necklaces or earrings. She topped it all off with a tiny black Miu Miu purse, dainty black heels and black Miu Miu sunglasses, even though she was indoors, of course. While the model, who starred on the cover of British Vogue’s September issue, made an appearance at the hotel, she didn’t attend the red carpet that followed.
Her makeup, done by Ariel, was fresh and rosy, including peachy tones on the cheeks, a wash of glitter on the eyelids, feathered brows, wispy dark lashes and a glossy pink lip from her brand Kylie Cosmetics. Her medium-length dark locks were loosely curled, super smooth and parted to one side, courtesy of hairstylist Jesus Guerrero.
The mom of two, who shares kids Aire and Stormi with her ex-boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, shared the look on TikTok and Instagram, showing off her flawless glam, hourglass figure and supermodel posing skills as she stood in a fancy elevator. On Instagram, she also included a photo of a sketch made by designers anticipating how Jenner would look in the Miu Miu outfit, styled by Mackenzie Grandquist and Alexandra Rose.
“@miumiu for @bof 👸🏻,” Jenner captioned the carousel that she shared with her 11.7 million followers.
“J’adooore,” SI Swimsuit model and fellow industry icon Gigi Hadid commented.
“Yeppp,” actress Nina Dobrev chimed.
“Obsessed,” singer Justine Skye added.
“I like fashion week kylie,” one fan declared.