What Ilona Maher and Kim Kardashian Have in Common This Week
It’s Friday, so you know what that means: it’s time to reflect on our favorite SI Swimsuit model moments of the week—and the last several days have been filled with incredibly fashion-forward moments, courtesy of our brand stars past and present.
Last week, we noticed that monochromatic dressing was in, and the trend continues this week! While jewel tones offer an incredible color palette for fall, we can’t help but notice that A-listers like Kim Kardashian, Brooks Nader and Ilona Maher are all opting for fully black or white ensembles from head to toe lately. So, if you’re seeking some seasonal outfit inspo, look no further than the following outfits, courtesy of our stunning brand models.
Brooks Nader
On Wednesday evening, Nader attended the Alice + Olivia Grateful Dead Party at the Angel Orensanz Center in New York City. The SI Swimsuit legend had her three sisters, Grace Ann, Sarah Jane and Mary Holland, in tow, and opted for a figure-hugging black lace dress for the occasion. A furry shrug adorned the model’s shoulders, while she accessorized with rounded sunnies and a pair of clear heels.
Kim Kardashian
Kardashian is currently in Brazil, promoting her new series, All’s Fair, with her costars, including Sarah Paulson, Niecy Nash and Naomi Watts. While all of the 2022 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model’s press tour looks have been incredible, we can’t get enough of this white backless Conner Ives gown with some major ab cut-outs.
Hunter McGrady
We’re still picking our jaws up off the floor after seeing McGrady’s stunning “impromptu date night” ensemble earlier this week. The SI Swimsuit legend opted for a black lacy bra beneath an open black and white pinstriped button-up for an evening out with her hubby, Brian.
Ilona Maher
Maher, runner-up on Season 33 of Dancing With the Stars, attended the show’s 20th anniversary celebration this week in style. Embodying the Mirrorball Trophy she was so close to claiming last season, the two-time SI Swimsuit model was styled by Michelle Kendrick in a shimmery white and silver gown, paired with matching pointed-toe pumps.
Ashley Graham
Graham, SI Swimsuit’s 2016 cover model, attended the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund dinner at the Crane Club in New York on Monday evening, where she looked incredibly chic in a long sleeve floor-length black velvet dress with a deep scoop neckline. With jewels sparkling around her neck and dangling from her earlobes, Graham looked the picture of elegance.