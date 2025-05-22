Alix Earle Is Pure Golden Hour Perfection in These 5 SI Swimsuit 2025 Photos
Alix Earle has been on a roll recently, and she won’t be slowing down anytime soon.
The content creator and podcast host has quickly become a household name thanks to her relatable sense of humor and authenticity online, garnering more than 10 million followers across TikTok and Instagram. But she’s also a loud and proud member of the SI Swimsuit family, having made history as the brand’s first-ever digital cover star back in June of 2024.
And Earle returned for round two with the brand this year for our 2025 issue, heading to Jamaica where she posed for photographer Yu Tsai alongside fellow models Christen Goff, Denise Bidot, Ming Lee Simmons, Nazanin Mandi, Nicole Williams English, Parris Goebel, Rayna Vallandingham, Roshumba Williams and XANDRA.
Now, let’s be clear: this was a shoot so nice it deserves to be looked at a minimum of twice, so we’ve decided to pick out just a few of our favorite photos to relive this incredible shoot:
You know your photo shoot is going well when even Mother Nature herself wants a feature! Looking breathtaking while walking the beaches of Jamaica during golden hour in a multi-colored bikini by Bamba Swim and a golden body chain by Jacquie Aiche, Earle and that leaf were naturals when it came to posing.
But her comfort in front of the camera should come as no surprise, as Earle has made a career out of showing up authentically in front of the lens, which was the very thing that caught SI Swimsuit's attention in the first place.
Still, the social media sensation tries to keep herself as grounded as possible.
“I still do want to live and be present in the moment,” Earle told SI Swimsuit in her 2024 digital cover feature. “I’ve really learned how to balance that. When I am capturing a moment that I still want to be present in, I have figured out a way where I can take the clips of the moment or get it done, but then the rest of the night my phone is off and I’m present in the moment and present with the people that I’m around.”
And she still continues to balance her life on and off-screen, as well as the public’s perception of her.
“I definitely think people have misconceptions about me. There’s millions of people online who get it wrong all the time," Earle continued. "And I think my audience has a good understanding of who I am and why I post what I post. People who have a misunderstanding about me don’t really engage in all of my content and see everything that I do. It’s easy to say that I’m too crazy or I’m going out too much or whatever it is. But I’m young and I’m having fun, and I also work very hard. The people who actually follow me know that and understand that.”
And if these five photos were any indication, Earl continues to put her best foot forward when it comes to the work she does, and we can’t wait to see what this superstar does next!
The 2025 SI Swimsuit magazine is available online and at select newsstands now. Order your copy here.