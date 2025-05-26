Gabby Thomas Brings Power, Purpose to Her 2025 SI Swimsuit Debut in These 6 Stunning Pics
Gabby Thomas has always been known for her speed. A two-time Olympian and one of the fastest women in the world, the 28-year-old has now added a new milestone to her resume: SI Swimsuit model.
Shot on location in Boca Raton, Fla., by photographer Ben Horton, Thomas’s 2025 debut appears alongside a standout class of fellow athletes—including Jordan Chiles, Eileen Gu and Suni Lee—each redefining strength and beauty on their own terms.
While Thomas undoubtedly looked and felt beautiful on set, the experience was about far more than fashion. The SKIMS ambassador and former Vogue cover star—no stranger to stepping in front of a camera—described the shoot as a full-circle moment in her journey toward body confidence and self-love. “Today was really hectic, but I’m so happy,” she shared as the shoot wrapped. “And I feel like a model.”
The Georgia-born, Massachusetts-raised sprinter grew up excelling in both academics and athletics. She earned a degree in neurobiology and global health from Harvard and later a master’s in epidemiology from the University of Texas, all while balancing her rising career on the track.
But that path hasn’t come without pressure, especially around how female athletes are perceived. “I teetered between not wanting to look too masculine and strong and also wanting to maintain a feminine look and be thin,” Thomas said. “There were times where it would make me feel self-conscious to be a really strong track athlete.”
Over time, sport became a tool of empowerment. “Focusing on goals gave me a sense of purpose,” she explained. “I was less focused on what my body looked like and more on what it could do for me.”
That mindset helped carry her to the top of her field. At the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, Thomas earned a bronze medal in the 200-meter dash and a silver medal in the 4x100-meter relay. In 2024, she brought home three golds from Paris—in the 200 meters, 4x100 and 4x400-meter relays—cementing her place as one of the most decorated American sprinters of her generation. She also holds the title of the fourth-fastest woman in history in the 200 meters, clocking a record-breaking 21.60 seconds at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials.
Still, she’s quick to clarify: greatness in her sport isn’t effortless. “People assume we’re just effortlessly fast. But the truth is, it takes years of practice to get even a tenth of a second faster. That’s so many hours per day,” she said.
The Austin resident also called out the ongoing disparity in coverage and respect for women’s sports. “A lot of times, we don’t respect or celebrate women as athletes as much as we should,” Thomas added. “Force people to see it. Force people to respect it. Because we have such an amazing product. Don’t worry about what society tells you your body is for—that’s for you to decide. You can do amazing things with it.”