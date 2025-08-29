The Labor Day Swim Sales You Can’t Miss This Holiday Weekend
Labor Day weekend is here, and you know what that means: the unofficial end of summer. While you may be getting back to your regularly scheduled routine after the holiday weekend, we’re here to remind you that there’s plenty of the season left to enjoy. The first day of autumn isn’t until Monday, Sept. 22, which means it’s time to soak up the sun a bit longer before reaching for that pumpkin latte.
So, whether you’re able to hit your neighborhood pool a few more times or have the ability to plan a last-minute end of summer vacation (might we suggest a family jaunt to Cape May, N.J., or a girls trip to Charleston, S.C.), a new swimsuit is in order. Luckily, many brands are currently offering special Labor Day weekend sales or offering end-of-season discounts on swimwear. Whether you’re looking for a string bikini or a full-coverage one-piece, you’re bound to find something that suits your style while taking it easy on your wallet.
Below, check out a few of our favorite selections from swimwear brands that are currently on sale.
Frankies Bikinis
Tia Leather Look Triangle Bikini Top, $59.50 and Mackenzie Leather Look String Bikini Bottom, $59.50 (frankiesbikinis.com)
Use code “LDW” to get 30% off on select suits from the brand, including this leather two-piece, as seen on actress Megan Fox in the 2023 issue. It was one of the star’s favorite looks from her shoot in the Dominican Republic.
Andie Swim
The Amalfi One-Piece, $67.20 (andieswim.com)
The brand is currently running a 40% off sale sitewide in honor of Labor Day, so snag a suit (or two!) at a great discount while you can. Channel Baywatch’s C.J. Parker in this classic red one-piece, which features a scoop neckline and elastic under the bust for additional support.
Summersalt
The Puff Sleeve Bikini Top, $49 and The High Leg High-Rise Bottom, $38. 50 (summersalt.com)
Use code “HOT30” to get 30% off everything on Summersalt’s website right now, even new arrivals. This sweetheart top can be paired with swim bottoms or even a skirt or pants away from the beach to get even more bang for your buck.
Cupshe
Cupshe x Kelsey Anderson Poolside Polaroid Bikini Set, $34.19 (cupshe.com)
Snag a new suit for up to 70% off during Cupshe’s massive sale on select styles. If we learned anything this summer, it’s that polka dots are back, and this two-piece will definitely turn heads.
Vitamin A
Gia Triangle Top - Painted Jungle, $38.50 and Elle Tie Side Bottom - Painted Jungle, $38.50 (vitaminaswim.com)
Now through Tuesday, Sept. 2, use code “LABORDAY” to get 30% off your Vitamin A swimwear purchase. This string bikini is perfect for your next tropical beach vacation.
SAME Los Angeles
Marble Top, $98 and Marble Bottom, $84 (samelosangeles.com)
Much of the brand’s swimwear is currently up to 75% off, including this two-piece that Brianna LaPaglia wore on the set of her digital cover photo shoot in La Quinta, Calif.
JADE Swim
Via Top, $63 and Ties Bottom, $63 in Fiji Terry Sheen (jadeswim.com)
Shop Jade Swim’s final summer sale using code “LABORJADE” for 30% off all items, including this two-piece, which was one of Olympian Suni Lee’s favorite looks on set this year.
SKATIE
Piper Top, $54.60 and Kelly Bottom, $52.50 in Scout Dual Tone (skatie.com)
Looking for something sporty? This yellow and green cropped baby tee swim top is great for those seeking some extra coverage on top, while the bottoms are cheeky to balance things out.