Swimsuit

The Labor Day Swim Sales You Can’t Miss This Holiday Weekend

These bikinis and one-pieces make wonderful late-summer additions to your swimwear wardrobe.

Cara O’Bleness

Floral bikini
Floral bikini / Vitamin A

Labor Day weekend is here, and you know what that means: the unofficial end of summer. While you may be getting back to your regularly scheduled routine after the holiday weekend, we’re here to remind you that there’s plenty of the season left to enjoy. The first day of autumn isn’t until Monday, Sept. 22, which means it’s time to soak up the sun a bit longer before reaching for that pumpkin latte.

So, whether you’re able to hit your neighborhood pool a few more times or have the ability to plan a last-minute end of summer vacation (might we suggest a family jaunt to Cape May, N.J., or a girls trip to Charleston, S.C.), a new swimsuit is in order. Luckily, many brands are currently offering special Labor Day weekend sales or offering end-of-season discounts on swimwear. Whether you’re looking for a string bikini or a full-coverage one-piece, you’re bound to find something that suits your style while taking it easy on your wallet.

Below, check out a few of our favorite selections from swimwear brands that are currently on sale.

Frankies Bikinis

Tia Leather Look Triangle Bikini Top, $59.50 and Mackenzie Leather Look String Bikini Bottom, $59.50 (frankiesbikinis.com)

Megan Fox
Megan Fox was photographed by Greg Swales in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit: Frankies Bikinis. Necklaces: Jacquie Aiche. Earrings: Jacquie Aiche. / Greg Swales/Sports Illustrated

Use code “LDW” to get 30% off on select suits from the brand, including this leather two-piece, as seen on actress Megan Fox in the 2023 issue. It was one of the star’s favorite looks from her shoot in the Dominican Republic.

Andie Swim

The Amalfi One-Piece, $67.20 (andieswim.com)

Amalfi one-piece
Andie Swim

The brand is currently running a 40% off sale sitewide in honor of Labor Day, so snag a suit (or two!) at a great discount while you can. Channel Baywatch’s C.J. Parker in this classic red one-piece, which features a scoop neckline and elastic under the bust for additional support.

Summersalt

The Puff Sleeve Bikini Top, $49 and The High Leg High-Rise Bottom, $38. 50 (summersalt.com)

Summersalt bikini
Summersalt

Use code “HOT30” to get 30% off everything on Summersalt’s website right now, even new arrivals. This sweetheart top can be paired with swim bottoms or even a skirt or pants away from the beach to get even more bang for your buck.

Cupshe

Cupshe x Kelsey Anderson Poolside Polaroid Bikini Set, $34.19 (cupshe.com)

Cupshe x Kelsey Anderson bikini
Cupshe

Snag a new suit for up to 70% off during Cupshe’s massive sale on select styles. If we learned anything this summer, it’s that polka dots are back, and this two-piece will definitely turn heads.

Vitamin A

Gia Triangle Top - Painted Jungle, $38.50 and Elle Tie Side Bottom - Painted Jungle, $38.50 (vitaminaswim.com)

Vitamin A bikini
Vitamin A

Now through Tuesday, Sept. 2, use code “LABORDAY” to get 30% off your Vitamin A swimwear purchase. This string bikini is perfect for your next tropical beach vacation.

SAME Los Angeles

Marble Top, $98 and Marble Bottom, $84 (samelosangeles.com)

Brianna LaPaglia was photographed by Katherine Goguen at The Austin Estate. Swimsuit by SAME Los Angeles.
Brianna LaPaglia was photographed by Katherine Goguen at The Austin Estate. Swimsuit by SAME Los Angeles. / Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Much of the brand’s swimwear is currently up to 75% off, including this two-piece that Brianna LaPaglia wore on the set of her digital cover photo shoot in La Quinta, Calif.

JADE Swim

Via Top, $63 and Ties Bottom, $63 in Fiji Terry Sheen (jadeswim.com)

Suni Lee poses in a blue string bikini for her SI Swimsuit debut in Florida.
Suni Lee was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by JADE Swim. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

Shop Jade Swim’s final summer sale using code “LABORJADE” for 30% off all items, including this two-piece, which was one of Olympian Suni Lee’s favorite looks on set this year.

SKATIE

Piper Top, $54.60 and Kelly Bottom, $52.50 in Scout Dual Tone (skatie.com)

SKATIE swimsuit
SKATIE

Looking for something sporty? This yellow and green cropped baby tee swim top is great for those seeking some extra coverage on top, while the bottoms are cheeky to balance things out.

Published
Cara O’Bleness
CARA O’BLENESS

Cara O’Bleness is a writer and editor on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Prior to joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, O’Bleness loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University’s School of Journalism.

Home/Fashion