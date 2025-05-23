Suni Lee’s Favorite Looks From Her SI Swim Shoot Are Sleek, Sporty Perfection
Two-time Olympian Suni Lee is entering her next era—with grace, grit and style. After dominating the gymnastics world and making history at both the Tokyo and Paris Games, the 22-year-old is now making waves in fashion with her SI Swimsuit debut.
The Minnesota native was photographed by Ben Horton in Boca Raton, Fla., for her 2025 feature. The elite gymnast stunned in a collection of bold bikinis, but two stood out as her personal favorites: a deep jade green terry set by Jade Swim, and a sporty black-and-yellow design by Indah.
The Via Top ($90) and Ties Bottom ($90), both in the Fiji Terry Sheen fabric, are crafted in a timeless deep sea green shade that radiates effortless elegance. The classic triangle top features sleek, clean lines with adjustable ties and no hardware or padding, allowing for a customized, minimalist fit. Paired with the coordinating tie-side bottoms, offering cheeky coverage, the look is understated, sexy and versatile.
Meanwhile, the Indah combo, the Zeenah Top ($77) and Zuki Bottom ($77), in the aptly-titled “bee” colorway, added a playful contrast to her solid selection of suits with its matte black base and neon yellow scrunched straps and trimming.
The SI Swimsuit style team focused on sleek, minimal silhouettes to let Lee’s natural power and poise shine. She was part of a class of 10 trailblazing female athletes photographed in Boca Raton, all styled with a unified vision—clean lines, vibrant colors and confident cuts—to highlight their strength and individuality.
“It feels amazing to be included with such amazing and beautiful women,” Lee shared while walking the carpet ahead of the official 2025 issue Launch Party at the Hard Rock Hotel New York last week. “I feel like I’m just really excited to see all of my friends, like Toni [Breidinger], Eileen [Gu] and Livvy [Dunne]. We’ve all been really good friends, and I’m just so proud of them.”
While her six Olympic medals—including individual all-around gold in Tokyo and three podium finishes in Paris—cement her as one of the most decorated American gymnasts of her generation, Lee’s influence extends far beyond the mat. In 2023, she revealed her kidney disease diagnosis and has since become an advocate for health awareness, now serving as an ambassador for the American Kidney Fund.
Now based in New York City, Lee is embracing her love for fashion and modeling. “This adventure has been so fun. Moving to New York has been a really big adjustment,” she shared. “Getting more into the fashion world has been so surreal.”