Lauren Chan Embodies Edgy ‘80s Cool Girl Energy in Latest Daring Photo Shoot
Lauren Chan is embracing edgy throwback fashion this week, and we’re more than here for it!
The 2025 SI Swimsuit cover model recently took to Instagram to share daring snaps of herself wearing nothing but gorgeous black fur. Her makeup look was difficult not to obsess over: the vibrant red of the eyeshadow brought a level of drama needed for an outfit like this. The same went for her heavy black eyeliner and her sharp, filled-in eyebrows. Last but not least, her bright red lip complemented not just her eyeshadow, but the entire look.
Chan’s hairstyle was just as incredible. Her black tresses, combed back and fluffed, had a great amount of volume. In addition to her hair, finishing touches—such as her stiletto nails and bright eye contacts—were also a pleasant nod to dark 1980s vampire vibes.
And the multihyphenate’s look isn’t the only thing her fans are currently loving. Her followers are also praising the way she continues to use her voice to spark change in the bustling modeling industry, as Chan believes the industry should never be too busy to overlook size inclusivity—especially during a time like Paris Fashion Week, when all eyes are on fashion brands the most.
The 34-year-old penned a column on Who What Wear, calling out the industry for taking a more lax approach in the important fight to include and represent all body types.
“I’ve been writing about size inclusion for a decade,” Chan wrote in the column. “While I can report that most industry folks acknowledge the issue, no one can agree on where to place the blame for a lack of options above standard size runs. At one point, the consensus was that it belonged to the retailers, who were the engine that powered this business. Designers would say that because fashion was so driven by department stores and they wouldn’t order above size 12 from brands, then there was no viable financial reason to expand sizing.”
Her proposed solution? Designers should be determined to revive the “size-diverse boom” of years past. That way, the future can be an evolved version of all the seeds sown from next year’s upcoming fashion weeks.
“So, designers, now would be the time to strike,” she said. “To resuscitate the size-diverse boom of the late 2010s and get ahead of the crowd. I’m sure you all know that taking down the patriarchy and its size standards is in. After all, since we’re just talking about fashion week, it’s performative anyways. More on plus-size folks having access to actual clothing in their size later…Wink.”