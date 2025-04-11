Lauren Chan Is a Poolside Dream While Sporting J. Crew One-Piece in New Instagram Post
It seems most of Lauren Chan’s summer season will be spent by the pool since this Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model (2023 Dominican Republic debut) has the perfect swimsuit to lounge by some water as well as take a quick dip.
Chan took to Instagram to post snaps of her posing in a new J. Crew Sculpt Swim one-piece bathing suit. The piece is a dark chocolate brown that’ll certainly have anyone standing out stylishly at any pool party. The same can be said for the fit of the garment, as one can never go wrong with a classic two-shoulder strap.
For those who may not be the biggest fan of the color brown, there are other colors available to check out, including olive and black. There’s even a floral design for those who want to add a bit more color to their swimsuit collection. What’s more, this piece can fit a great range of sizes, making it an absolute must-have for summer.
Just like Chan wrote in the caption for this post, not every luxury brand can get plus-size fashion right, but J. Crew is one of the handful of brands out there that knows how to hit the nail on the head. Another brand doing it well is none other than Chan’s own fashion enterprise, Henning, a clothing company that aims to provide high-quality clothing for plus-size individuals.
Henning has been featured on a plethora of media outlets such as Vogue, The New York Times andWomen’s Wear Daily, all of which hail just how imperative it is to have brands for plus-size people by plus-size people available in local retail stores.
“I launched Henning in 2019 after years of reporting on other people’s attempts to make plus-size clothing,” Chan told Into the Gloss. “I was a size 18 at Condé Nast trying to dress for meetings with iconic editors and with peers who all wore current season designer pieces. I was not blind to the fact that it left me at a stark disadvantage—how we dress affects how we’re personally feeling that day, how we’re perceived at work, the opportunities we get, the money that we take home, and the list goes on. And I knew that I wasn’t alone—that there were working women above a size 12 who were also struggling with what to wear in the morning.“
She continued, “I went to the garment district and talked to as many people as I could to assemble a team.“
Thus, Henning was born and grew to be a very successful project. Following the success of the brand, Chan explored other ways she could make her fashion brand flourish even more. She eventually decided to sell the company to Universal Standard to allow the brand to evolve further.
“I built the business in a year, and at some point during that time, an advisor, who ended up helping me sell the company to Universal Standard earlier this year, looked at me and said, ‘So, you’re building the airplane as you’re flying it?’“ Chan added. “I was like, ‘Yeah, I guess so.’ I was just so impassioned and felt very called to it. I literally couldn’t sleep at night because I would think of new connections and ideas.“
From J. Crew to Henning, Chan continues to be a trailblazer for plus-size individuals all across the world. She remains a beacon of light in the fashion industry, leading everyone into an age where all bodies are represented and celebrated.